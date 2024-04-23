You Might've Missed Henry Cavill's Pregnant Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso's My Super Sweet 16 Cameo

Henry Cavill's girlfriend Natalie Viscuso has always been in a league of her own.
Amid the news that the Justice League star and the TV exec are expecting their first baby together, many online realized why Natalie looked more than a bit familiar. After all, she appeared on My Super Sweet 16 nearly two decades ago— and clips from her time on the MTV show have made their way from the archives to social media.
The season one episode, which aired in February 2005, followed Natalie as she planned her extravagant birthday bash at one of her dad Mike Viscuso's bustling nightclubs in San Diego.
"I recently moved to La Jolla, Calif.," she explained in her introduction for the episode. "I'm the new girl at school, but people actually know me because of the cars my dad has."
"Money is not really an object to me," she continued. "I'm really spoiled."
Natalie, who previously lived in Roswell, N.M., with her aunt and uncle, had recently moved in with her dad and stepmother. Her new life in a seaside village—which now included fast cars, designer bags and a multi-million dollar mansion—was a major contrast to growing up in the desert city.
"Sometimes I feel guilty for that," she admitted, "but I deserve everything that I have because I've always been just the nice girl, never the rich girl."
Although Natalie's episode included a scene where she ousted an uninvited freshman at the party, fans overall thought she came across much nicer than others featured on the show.
As one commenter put it on the April 21 TikTok, "She may be spoiled, but she wasn't rotten." Another added, "She always seemed pretty sweet on the episode. Never saw her be mean or evil on that episode."
Others were simply in awe of where she is now. One user on the app joked, "I just wanna know what she did in her last life," while another fan wrote, "Good for her! She was spoiled but clearly put in some work!"
Flash forward nearly 20 years: She's not only continued her career on the other side of the camera as vice president of a production company but also found love with Henry in April 2021. And three years later, they shared the sweet news of her pregnancy.
"Natalie and I are very, very excited," Henry told Acess Hollywood at the Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare premiere April 15. And of Natalie, he told E! News, "I've never known someone to work as hard as her."
