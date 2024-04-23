You Might've Missed Henry Cavill's Pregnant Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso's My Super Sweet 16 Cameo

Watch : Henry Cavill Expecting First Child With Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill's girlfriend Natalie Viscuso has always been in a league of her own.

Amid the news that the Justice League star and the TV exec are expecting their first baby together, many online realized why Natalie looked more than a bit familiar. After all, she appeared on My Super Sweet 16 nearly two decades ago— and clips from her time on the MTV show have made their way from the archives to social media.

The season one episode, which aired in February 2005, followed Natalie as she planned her extravagant birthday bash at one of her dad Mike Viscuso's bustling nightclubs in San Diego.

"I recently moved to La Jolla, Calif.," she explained in her introduction for the episode. "I'm the new girl at school, but people actually know me because of the cars my dad has."

"Money is not really an object to me," she continued. "I'm really spoiled."