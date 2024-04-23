It-Girls Everywhere Are Rocking Crochet Fashion Right Now — And We're Hooked on the Trend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Let's be real: As much as we adore fashion trends, they tend to come and go in the blink of an eye, leaving us with a pile of clothes that are dumped into "last season" purgatory — aka, the back of our closets. That doesn't mean we have to sit on the sidelines with our unused credit cards in hand every time our social media is suddenly filled with a new hair color, makeup look, or fashion "-core" coined by TikTok. Instead, we can look for some key signs that indicate whether something is here to stay. Namely, if a trend continues to make a solid comeback year after year or season after season, then we can say with near certainty that it's worth hopping on the bandwagon for.

Case in point: crochet fashion. For years on end, the needle-crafted style has made a strong return with the start of every spring, an impressive fashion feat that's no doubt aided in part by festival season (think 2010s Coachella fashion, complete with chunky jewelry & flower crowns). This year, it's back & better than ever with refreshed designs that blend together a myriad of recent trends ranging from coastal cowgirl & eclectic grandpa to balletcore, Barbiecore & more. And honestly, we're 100% here for it.

So, if you're looking to board the crochet trend that all the it-girls are loving right now, let's get knitting — sorry, shopping!