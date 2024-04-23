It-Girls Everywhere Are Rocking Crochet Fashion Right Now — And We're Hooked on the Trend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Let's be real: As much as we adore fashion trends, they tend to come and go in the blink of an eye, leaving us with a pile of clothes that are dumped into "last season" purgatory — aka, the back of our closets. That doesn't mean we have to sit on the sidelines with our unused credit cards in hand every time our social media is suddenly filled with a new hair color, makeup look, or fashion "-core" coined by TikTok. Instead, we can look for some key signs that indicate whether something is here to stay. Namely, if a trend continues to make a solid comeback year after year or season after season, then we can say with near certainty that it's worth hopping on the bandwagon for.
Case in point: crochet fashion. For years on end, the needle-crafted style has made a strong return with the start of every spring, an impressive fashion feat that's no doubt aided in part by festival season (think 2010s Coachella fashion, complete with chunky jewelry & flower crowns). This year, it's back & better than ever with refreshed designs that blend together a myriad of recent trends ranging from coastal cowgirl & eclectic grandpa to balletcore, Barbiecore & more. And honestly, we're 100% here for it.
So, if you're looking to board the crochet trend that all the it-girls are loving right now, let's get knitting — sorry, shopping!
Crochet Top Skirt And Bucket Hat Set
Go all in on crochet style with this trendy three-piece set. As much as we're in love with how effortlessly cool this 'fit is, our favorite thing about it might be the fact that it's currently 60% off.
Crochet-Style Mini Dress
Add a bit of preppy charm to the crochet trend with this Hollister mini dress, which is also available in white. The soft material will feel like an absolute dream on your skin, and the square neckline is perfect for accentuating your fave statement jewelry.
Vince Camuto Crochet Western Hat
Spring 2024 is also the era of the coastal cowgirl, and this boho-chic Western hat gorgeously captures both halves of the trend. Crafted from straw in an open weave crochet design, this hat also comes in a light natural color and is sure to give you major, rootin'-tootin' style points.
Charles David Finite Bow Crochet Ballet Flats
Balletcore & ballet flats have also been having a major moment over the past few months, and our verdict is that they're here to stay. Upgrade the classic, feminine style with this crochet edition that's daintily finished off with a bow (also super trendy).
Midnight Veil Ultra-Cropped Long Sleeve Shrug
Rock a grunge-chic take on crochet fashion with this cropped long-sleeve shrug, which is available in five different colors & sizes ranging from 2-26. It's styled with a round neckline and will instantly up the cool factor of any crop top or bralette you pair it with.
Awaytr Crochet Bandana - Set of 2
Calling all girlies in their soft, feminine era and lovers of all things cottagecore: These handmade crochet bandanas have your name written on them. Available in an array of patterns and colors, these bandanas are guaranteed to be the cutest cherry — or should we say, strawberry — on top to your spring/summer OOTD. Honestly, we're in love.
Cutout Crochet Cover-Up Dress
Crochet coverups are a must-have for summer fun, and this bestselling Cupshe dress is about to be your new ultimate beach essential (apart from sunscreen, of course). Available in nine gorgeous colors, the dress features a V-neckline, A-line skirt, and a figure-flattering cinched waist to bring it all together.
Claire Skirt Set
Florals for spring is nothing new, but pair them with the crochet trend, and you'll have a style that even Miranda Priestly will approve of. This pretty-in-pink set includes a halter tie-back top and an equally cute, matching mini skirt.
Glamorous Crochet Shoulder Bag in Sage Green
Shoulder bags are an all-season closet essential (especially for those girls' nights out on the town), and we're completely obsessed with this sage green crochet version. Originally $46, the bag is currently on sale for $32, but you can score it for less than $26 by using code HEY20 at checkout! In other words, it's a total steal.
Crochet Tie Front Beach Top
Let's go to the beach(-each). This crochet tie-front top works as a stylish coverup for your swimsuit or as a light outer layer over a dress or tank — whatever you pair it with, you're sure to make waves.
X JoJo Open Weave Floral Crochet Mini Skirt
How cute is this crochet mini skirt? From the vibrant patterns to the matching halter crop top, everything about this says bohemian style perfection. In fact, the entire Cupshe x Jojo Fletcher collection is undoubtedly summer wishlist-worthy.
Zeldine Crochet Hat Blue
If we had to describe this crochet bucket hat, it would be like a more playful, bold version of coastal grandmother — say, coastal granddaughter? Either way, get ready for all the compliments and questions about where you got this hat to come pouring in. Oh, and make sure to use promo code SECRET25 at checkout to score extra savings!
Design History Granny Square Crochet Tank
If your style preferences lean more toward that of eclectic grandpa, this square crochet tank is the elevated-chic piece you need to add to your closet stat (especially while it's still on sale for 76% off!). Made from 100% cotton, the sweater vest is patterned with endearingly stylish granny squares and is also available in white.
Cindy Pink Sequin Crochet Mini Dress
If Barbie were to hop on the crochet trend, she'd totally approve of this statement-making sequin mini dress (we have no doubt she'd have worn this with her iconic white cowboy hat & boots to Coachella). It's fitted with a multi-tie halter neck and has lots of room for stretching and moving, so you can dance the night away stress-free — after all, girls just want to have fun.
4th & Reckless Raphael Swimsuit in Off White Crochet
Incorporate crochet fashion into your pool day OOTD with this timeless, understated white one-piece. The silhouette features a scoop neck, fixed straps & a high-cut leg, and the textured crochet pattern adds an elevated-chic vibe to the swimsuit.
Femme Boho Market Bag
Whether you're hauling around your groceries, books, or daily essentials, this crochet market bag will make sure you're doing it in trendy style. Choose from either the yellow, which is adorned with tiny strawberry charms, or pink, which is detailed with a dainty rose & white lace — or get one of each!
