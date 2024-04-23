Julia Fox and More Stars Defend Taylor Swift Against Piece About Fan "Fatigue"

Taylor Swift's supporters would rather burn their whole life down than listen to one more second of all this.
And that includes celebrities such as Julia Fox and Tracy Anderson who are coming to the "Fortnight" singer's defense after the New York Times published an article about alleged "Taylor Swift fatigue."
The April 22 piece, which came just three days after The Tortured Poets Department's release, explores the 14-time Grammy winner's explosive level of fame over the last year combined with the less-than-stellar reviews her newest 31-track record(s) has received from music critics so far.
"Hmm I actually can't get enough," Julia wrote under the New York Times' Instagram post promoting the article. "I love @TaylorSwift."
Meanwhile, fitness entrepreneur Tracy claimed the article had misogynistic undertones.
"I wonder if you would publish this headline about Bob Dylan?" Tracy wrote in a comment that has amassed over 2,000 likes. "We need artists that never stop creating especially when most people today are just stealing from real artists or they are ruining the health of our human potential."
And the 49-year-old didn't stop there.
"This is very low @nytimes," she continued. "Very tone deaf to the vulnerable nature of her latest album and the importance of the brilliantly written lyrics. @TaylorSwift maps artistic progress with integrity, authenticity, and generosity to her fans."
Comedian Nikki Glaser was a bit more concise in shutting down the article's message, simply penning, "No."
Even RHONY alum and New York Times bestselling author Carole Razdiwill gave her two cents on the saboteurs protesting too much.
"The media run by a bunch of dudes is threatened by successful women," she commented. "How embarrassing for them but women should stay unbothered and keep moving into their spaces."
E! News has reached out to reps for Taylor and the New York Times for comment regarding the article but has not yet heard back.
Following the release of her 11th studio album, the aforementioned newspaper and other publications like Pitchfork have criticized the quantity versus quality of Taylor's latest work.
As Pitchfork wrote in its April 22 review of the album, "Tortured Poets' extended Anthology edition runs over two hours, and even in the abridged version, its sense of sprawl creeps down to the song level, where Swift's writing is, at best, playfully unbridled and, at worst, conspicuously wanting for an editor."
But despite its lukewarm reviews, the anthology shot the "But Daddy I Love Him" singer to the top of Billboard's 100 Artists' list this week, and broke Spotify's record for the most-streamed album in a single day on April 19.
Whatever critics say, Taylor is clearly a real tough kid and she can handle it. Read on for everything to know about The Tortured Poets Department.