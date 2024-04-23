Julia Fox and More Stars Defend Taylor Swift Against Piece About Fan "Fatigue"

Watch : Taylor Swift Reveals the Real Meaning Behind 'The Tortured Poets Department' Songs

Taylor Swift's supporters would rather burn their whole life down than listen to one more second of all this.

And that includes celebrities such as Julia Fox and Tracy Anderson who are coming to the "Fortnight" singer's defense after the New York Times published an article about alleged "Taylor Swift fatigue."

The April 22 piece, which came just three days after The Tortured Poets Department's release, explores the 14-time Grammy winner's explosive level of fame over the last year combined with the less-than-stellar reviews her newest 31-track record(s) has received from music critics so far.

"Hmm I actually can't get enough," Julia wrote under the New York Times' Instagram post promoting the article. "I love @TaylorSwift."

Meanwhile, fitness entrepreneur Tracy claimed the article had misogynistic undertones.

"I wonder if you would publish this headline about Bob Dylan?" Tracy wrote in a comment that has amassed over 2,000 likes. "We need artists that never stop creating especially when most people today are just stealing from real artists or they are ruining the health of our human potential."