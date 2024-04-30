These Mean Girls Secrets Totally Are Fetch

Watch : Full Episode: Mean Girls E! True Hollywood Story

We don't think Gretchen Wieners' father, the inventor of Toaster Strudel, would be too pleased to hear that it's been a full 20 years since Mean Girls first entered our lives and the cultural lexicon. And yet, here we are.

While real ones celebrate the teen comedy on October 3—signifying the moment Jonathan Bennett's Aaron Samuels and his side-swept bangs turned around and asked Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) what day it was—Tina Fey's adaption of self-help book Queen Bees and Wannabes actually came out in theaters on April 30, 2004. And we've all been trying to make fetch happen ever since.

Providing a peek inside girl world—i.e. the halls of suburban Chicago's fictional North Shore High—the comedy turned Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert into young Hollywood icons and had the rest of us muttering phrases like "You go, Glen Coco!" as we updated the pages of our burn book.