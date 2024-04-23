Kim Kardashian Reveals Truth About Eyebrow-Raising Internet Rumors

Watch : Kim Kardashian Reveals Secret Tattoo!

Kim Kardashian is spelling out the truth—bible.

In fact, when Jimmy Kimmel pressed the SKIMS founder about the validity of certain online claims about her, it turned out the rumor mill had a lot of things right. For instance, is it true Kim blow dries her jewelry before putting it on?

"Very true," she confirmed during her April 22 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "Because I hate being freezing and when you put on cold jewelry or like anything with a zipper—I just need it warm and then put it on. Or just like a mesh metal dress. Anything that's like a chain mail."

Other realities of Kim's life? She has to wash her feet before bed, she sleeps with her eyes slightly open (as proven in videos taken by her sisters), and she needs someone else to remove the cardboard sleeve on her Starbucks orders.

"I hate the feeling," she explained of the latter quirk. "Whoever I'm with, I just can't see it being done or I can't hear it and I can't feel it. Like the cardboard getting moved off the cup is like nails on a chalkboard to me."