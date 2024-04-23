Kim Kardashian Reveals Truth About Eyebrow-Raising Internet Rumors

Kim Kardashian is spelling out the truth—bible.
In fact, when Jimmy Kimmel pressed the SKIMS founder about the validity of certain online claims about her, it turned out the rumor mill had a lot of things right. For instance, is it true Kim blow dries her jewelry before putting it on?
"Very true," she confirmed during her April 22 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "Because I hate being freezing and when you put on cold jewelry or like anything with a zipper—I just need it warm and then put it on. Or just like a mesh metal dress. Anything that's like a chain mail."
Other realities of Kim's life? She has to wash her feet before bed, she sleeps with her eyes slightly open (as proven in videos taken by her sisters), and she needs someone else to remove the cardboard sleeve on her Starbucks orders.
"I hate the feeling," she explained of the latter quirk. "Whoever I'm with, I just can't see it being done or I can't hear it and I can't feel it. Like the cardboard getting moved off the cup is like nails on a chalkboard to me."
Another long-buried fact? The 43-year-old once starred in a workout DVD titled Kim Kardashian Fit In Your Jeans by Friday—though Kim clarified it was "a long, long time ago."
Kim also confirmed she knows how to change a tire and that her mom Kris Jenner founded a church—but one thing that is not true? That she has six toes.
"But that was a thing," the Kardashians star admitted. "Everyone thought I did."
Indeed, the six toe rumor was such a thing that this is actually at least the second time Kim has had to clear the air about her ten toes (across two feet, to be clear).
Back in 2020, Kim shared a video to her Instagram Story while wearing flip flops in which she said, while pointing out a bump on the left side of her foot, "Everyone thinks that I have six toes, and it's really wild. But it's this part of my foot that when I wear a shoe just like this, it like smashes down right here."
And just to be crystal clear, she continued, "I hope that answered my sixth toe question. Because I only have five toes on each foot."
