Beyoncé Shares Rare Look at Her Natural Hair With Wash Day Routine

Beyoncé showcased her natural hair, saying in an Instagram video, "The stigma and misconception is that people who wear wigs don't have long and healthy hair, that's some bulls--t."

By Alyssa Morin Apr 22, 2024 7:40 PMTags
BeyoncéBeautyHairE! Insider
Watch: Beyoncé SHOCKS Beyhive with Influencer-Style Video

Beyoncé just proved she's the one with the good hair.

The legendary singer shared a behind-the-scenes look at how she maintains her waist-length tresses in an April 22 Instagram video.

Spoiler alert: She has an extensive haircare routine that involves everything from a salon-quality wash to using several styling tools. And of course, Queen Bey's regimen wouldn't be complete without applying products from her new haircare line, Cécred.

"I love to lather, it's very soothing," the 42-year-old said in a voiceover, while stylist Neal Farinah worked his magic with a luscious, thorough wash. "Because my color was fresh, we used the Rice and Rose Water Ritual."

She followed up with her brand's Moisture Sealing Lotion, before styling her hair with multiple hot tools. "The stigma and misconception is that people who wear wigs don't have long and healthy hair," she explained. "That's some bulls--t, 'cause it ain't nobody's business."

photos
Stars With Beauty Brands

Afterward, the Cowboy Carter singer blow dried her locks herself and set the temperature to medium heat to reduce damage. Neal then flat ironed her hair and pined it up, before styling her hair into a half-up, half-down look.

"I've chosen color over perms or relaxers," Beyoncé noted. "I've managed to keep my texture and my curls even with my hair so blonde."

Beyonce/Instagram

It's a sentiment she addressed in her caption, explaining that her hair journey was the mane reason she launched her own brand.

"Maintaining 25 years of blonde on natural hair through all the experimenting I do has played a huge part in developing @cecred's products," she wrote. "It's the hardest to keep color-treated hair healthy and strong, but @cecred is here."

But the Grammy winner has never been afraid to push the boundaries. As she put it, "Being disruptive and challenging everything people feel should be the process has always been exciting to me." 

Beyonce/Instagram

For Beyoncé, her locks are an extension of her identity.

"There's power in self-expression and in feeling free to show up as we choose, in whatever hair we choose," she told Essence in February. "For me, joy comes from making myself a priority and making my hair a priority. It is really important for me to make time for the sacred rituals of self-care."

Keep reading to see how the queen has taken care of her crown over the years.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1998
Fred Duval/FilmMagic
1998
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1999
SGranitz/WireImage
2000
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
2001
SGranitz/WireImage
2001
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
2001
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2002
SGranitz/WireImage
2002
Getty Images
2002
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
2003
L. Cohen/WireImage
2003
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
2003
Peter Kramer/Getty Images
2004
Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2004
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
2004
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com
2005
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
2005
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images
2005
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
2006
James Devaney/WireImage
2006
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
2007
Gie Knaeps/Getty Images
2007
Dan MacMedan/WireImage)
2008
Christian JENTZ/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2008
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
2008
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
2009
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2009
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2010
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2010
photos
View More Photos From Beyoncé Through the Years