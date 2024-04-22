Beyoncé Shares Rare Look at Her Natural Hair With Wash Day Routine

Watch : Beyoncé SHOCKS Beyhive with Influencer-Style Video

Beyoncé just proved she's the one with the good hair.

The legendary singer shared a behind-the-scenes look at how she maintains her waist-length tresses in an April 22 Instagram video.

Spoiler alert: She has an extensive haircare routine that involves everything from a salon-quality wash to using several styling tools. And of course, Queen Bey's regimen wouldn't be complete without applying products from her new haircare line, Cécred.

"I love to lather, it's very soothing," the 42-year-old said in a voiceover, while stylist Neal Farinah worked his magic with a luscious, thorough wash. "Because my color was fresh, we used the Rice and Rose Water Ritual."

She followed up with her brand's Moisture Sealing Lotion, before styling her hair with multiple hot tools. "The stigma and misconception is that people who wear wigs don't have long and healthy hair," she explained. "That's some bulls--t, 'cause it ain't nobody's business."