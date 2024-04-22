Julia Fox Tearfully Pays Tribute to "Little Sister" Eva Evans After Her Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Julia Fox is mourning the loss of TikToker Eva Evans.

Shortly after the Club Rat creator's family confirmed her death at age 29, the Uncut Gems actress shared a heartfelt tribute.

"She was a TikTok star and a New York icon," Julia said in an April 21 TikTok video. "I always saw her like a little sister, and I know she looked up to me."

Recalling how she was "always sticking up for me," the Down the Drain writer teared up while reflecting on Eva's passing.

"She was so young—still had so much to do in life," Julia continued. "But she lived life to the fullest."

The 34-year-old then noted that Eva's death came shortly after TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth died at age 36.

"I don't know what's happening," Julia added. "'Cause we just lost Kyle last week. And I feel like I live so much on this app. I feel like you guys are my family. And I just don't know what's happening."