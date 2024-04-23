How Gigi Hadid Dove Into a Deep Relationship With Bradley Cooper

Saying no to dating is so last season for Gigi Hadid.
Just a year ago, the model cryptically shared a photo of an 87-old-woman holding a sign saying, "Dating Advice: Don't." Which, naturally, the internet took to be a telling window into Hadid's state of mind.
But then she connected with Bradley Cooper and a new romance was born.
It's been six months since Hadid and the Maestro auteur were first spotted enjoying autumn in New York together. And while initially those sightings could have just signaled the beginning of a beautiful friendship, holding hands in London, hanging out on Valentine's Day and kissing at dinner has made their couple status undeniable.
And what are Cooper, 49, and Hadid, who's turning 29 on April 23, bonding over, you might ask?
Well, you don't need either of them to tell you that love works in mysterious ways. Or that it's a small world, after all.
Not least because Hadid's humorous advisory against dating was assumed to be her reaction to a sighting of Leonardo DiCaprio, whom she casually dated in 2022, partying at Coachella with Irina Shayk. And, coincidentally, Shayk and Cooper—who broke up in 2019—remain close as parents of their now-7-year-old daughter Lea.
Hadid, meanwhile, shares 3-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik—who, incidentally, is spending his time these days on a farm in Pennsylvania, where Philadelphia Eagles fanatic Cooper happens to be from.
And though Cooper lived in L.A., where Hadid grew up, for years, he ended up moving to New York—where Hadid's been living since she graduated from high school—because that's where Shayk's career was based.
So, while none of these things necessarily have anything to do with each other, it's all awfully convenient just the same.
But though Hadid and Cooper are obviously enjoying their time out on the town, noticeably catching a March 23 performance of Sweeney Todd on Broadway, they haven't publicly blended their lives yet.
Cooper brought mom Gloria Campano to the Golden Globes (Hadid joined them for dinner afterward) and the Oscars—host Jimmy Kimmel made sure to take note of their frequent togetherness in his monologue—and Lea reportedly was his date to the 10th Breakthrough Prize gala April 14 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A.
He hit the red carpet solo, but it was a return appearance at the museum for Lea, who attended the premiere of Maestro—in which she had a bit role as Leonard Bernstein's daughter Jamie, played older in the film by Maya Hawke—in December with her dad.
We aren't holding our collective breath for a Cooper cameo on Hadid's Instagram, either. While she used to share scenes from her relationship with Malik, which ended in 2021, the face of Miu Miu and Maybelline knew she was damned if she did or didn't.
"If I post what I think would be normal to post with your boyfriend then the comments are, 'It's extra', 'it's forced', 'it's fake,'" she told British Vogue in 2018. "And then if I don't do enough then they're like, 'They're not really together,' so it's kind of always a battle. But I do what feels true to me and I try to do it with integrity and all I can hope is that people would see it's real."
And Cooper, while he loves directing and starring in a love story, is famously private about his own personal life, even when it's being dutifully chronicled by paparazzi.
But he and Hadid aren't sitting around being hermits, either, so do enjoy the photos of their romance as it continues to blossom, just in time for spring: