How Gigi Hadid Dove Into a Deep Relationship With Bradley Cooper

Watch : Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Seal Their Romance with a Kiss!

Saying no to dating is so last season for Gigi Hadid.

Just a year ago, the model cryptically shared a photo of an 87-old-woman holding a sign saying, "Dating Advice: Don't." Which, naturally, the internet took to be a telling window into Hadid's state of mind.

But then she connected with Bradley Cooper and a new romance was born.

It's been six months since Hadid and the Maestro auteur were first spotted enjoying autumn in New York together. And while initially those sightings could have just signaled the beginning of a beautiful friendship, holding hands in London, hanging out on Valentine's Day and kissing at dinner has made their couple status undeniable.

And what are Cooper, 49, and Hadid, who's turning 29 on April 23, bonding over, you might ask?