Zendaya Reacts to That Spider-Man to Tennis Player Movie Prophecy

Neil Mockford/Filmmagic

"I couldn't imagine mentally how that would affect me as a human being and how I would show up in the world," Zendaya admitted. "I mean, hopefully, I wouldn't make some of the decisions she makes, but I still empathize with that idea."

While she's found a way to connect with her character the athletic requirements were more challenging. In fact, Zendaya and Josh O'Connor didn't necessarily take to the sport as well as their costar Mike Faist.

"On day one, when I came in," Josh explained to E! News during the joint interview with Zendaya and Mike, "there was a racket here, and I was like, 'How do you hold this thing?'"

To which the Euphoria star quipped back, "I was like, ‘Bro, don't ask me.'"

Tennis might not be her forte, but serving iconic looks is. During the run up to Challengers' April 26 release, the 27-year-old has continued to turn heads with the tennis-inspired looks she and stylist Law Roach have coordinated. Take, for example, her London premiere look: Zendaya arrived in a white gown with long pleats, a polo-inspired collar and a tennis racket print.