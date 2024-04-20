Bruce Willis Holds Rumer Willis' Daughter Lou in Heartwarming Photo Shared on Toddler's First Birthday

Rumer Willis shared a tribute to her daugher Lou in honor of her first birthday and included a pic of her dad holding the child, marking a rare look at him amid his frontotemporal dementia battle.

Look who's crying.

Rumer Willis' first birthday tribute to her and Derek Richard Thomas' daughter Louetta "Lou" Isley Thomas Willis will have you shedding all the tears, as it features a heartwarming photo of the now-toddler being held by her maternal grandfather Bruce Willis. It marked a rare glimpse at the Die Hard actor, who stepped away from acting in 2022 and has been battling frontotemporal dementia for more than a year.

Lou, whose name was inspired by her mom and Bruce's favorite singers, is Rumer's first child and the first grandchild of the Look Who's Talking star and ex-wife Demi Moore. In her April 20 Instagram post, the 90210 alum also shared pics of her mom, sisters Scout Willis, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 30, and partner with the birthday girl.

Rumer gave shoutouts to them as well as to Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis, the couple's daughters Mabel Ray Willis, 12, and Evelyn Penn Willis, 9, and one of her mom's BFFs, floral designer Eric Buterbaugh.

"Thank you to @demimoore for being the best Ya Ya I could ask for, Lou loves you so much," the actress wrote. "@scoutlaruewillis @buuski Mabel and Evelyn for being the greatest aunties and Emma for being bonus Gma and my Papa and @ericbuterbaugh for being the best Papous."

Rumer also paid tribute to her longtime partner: "Thank you @derekrichardthomas for the greatest gift of my life," she added. "She is so lucky to have you as her papa. I can't believe our baby girl is 1."

To Lou, the actress wrote, "Oh my tiny tender daughter, I CANT BELIEVE YOU ARE 1. This last year with you has been the best year of my life. Lou I have never known a love like yours. You are the most delicious, most beautiful, smartest, funniest, sweetest girl I know. I can't believe you choose me to be your mama oh my goodness. Every day you grow and learn more and you are my greatest teacher and my deepest love."

She continued, "You are a gift to every one you meet and your smile is almost blinding it's so magical. Your laugh is my favorite sound in the whole wide world. Your tiny kisses are the best thing to wake up to. I love you so deep in my bones my tiny daughter. I can't wait to see what this next year brings!!"

Look back at Bruce's family moments over the years...

Instagram / Emma Heming Willis

Valentine's Day 2024

Love is a beautiful thing," the actor's wife Emma Heming Willis wrote on Instagram, almost exactly one year after his family announced his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. "Wishing you all a Happy Valentine’s Day."

Instagram / Demi Moore

Tallulah Willis' 30th Birthday Celebration

In February 2024, Demi Moore shared this pic of her ex-husband with the youngest of the three daughters they share together, writing, "Showering our @buuski with love today on her 30th birthday."

Instagram / Emma Willis

"Grateful and Thankful"

In November 2023, the actor celebrated his first Thanksgiving since being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier that year. His wife Emma shared this photo from Bruce's 68th birthday party from March.

"I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love," she wrote. "Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Blended Family

Bruce Willis stepped out with Emma to celebrate the release of Demi's 2019 memoir Inside Out. He is joined by his three daughters with the G.I. Jane actress, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Adventure Is Out There

Bruce and Emma appear on a hike with their daughters Evelyn Willis and Mabel Willis.

Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central

All Smiles

The actor posed with his ex-wife and their daughters Rumer and Tallulah backstage at his Comedy Central roast in 2018.

Instagram

Three Generations

Bruce became a grandpa in April 2023 when Rumer welcomed a baby girl named Louetta.

Instagram

Newest Addition

The entire family got together to celebrate the birth of Rumer's baby.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Backstage Buddies

Bruce had two special vistors when he starred in Broadway's Misery in 2016.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Broadway Bunch

The family showed up in full force to support Rumer's 2015 Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Feeling Festive

"I put my camera on a ladder, set the timer, and crossed my fingers," Emma captioned this family Christmas photo. "Now that’s 2020 for you."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Movie Date

Bruce took his three oldest daughters to the Over the Hedge premiere in 2006.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Sweet Kisses

The dad of five shared a sweet moment with daughter Mabel.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Daddy's Girls

Tallulah, Scout and Rumer joined their dad at a Bruce Willis Charity Foundation in 2005.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Dancing With the Fam

The family celebrated Rumer's Dancing With the Stars win with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Instagram/Rumer Willis

Polaroid Memories

"What a privilege it is every day to be your daughter," Rumer captioned this throwback photo. "I love you so much. You are the coolest cat in town."

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

A Birthday to Remember

Emma rang in her 43rd birthday in 2021 with Bruce and their daughters, as well as Rumer and Demi.

Instagram

'Tis the Season

The family spent Christmas 2022 together.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Star Status

Bruce was joined by mom Marlene and his three oldest daughters when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Happy Haunts

The action star dressed up with Mabel and Evelyn on Halloween 2021.

Instagram/Tallulah Willis

Getting Silly

Tallulah jokingly captioned this photo of herself and dad Bruce making silly faces, "high drama club."

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Snow Squad

Evelyn and Mabel hit the slopes during a family ski trip.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Gang's All Here

The family, including Demi's then-husband Ashton Kutcher, stepped out to watch Rumer in 2008's The House Bunny.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Disney Magic

Bruce and Emma took their kids to Walt Disney World in 2017.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Proud Parents

"First time performing in a play for these two!" Emma wrote on Instagram 2018. "Mabel played Molly and Evelyn as Sandy in an Off-off-off-off-off-off Broadway [winking emoji] production of Annie. The whole cast and production was stellar—Mom and Dad couldn’t be prouder."

