Bruce Willis Holds Rumer Willis' Daughter Lou in Heartwarming Photo Shared on Toddler's First Birthday

Look who's crying.
Rumer Willis' first birthday tribute to her and Derek Richard Thomas' daughter Louetta "Lou" Isley Thomas Willis will have you shedding all the tears, as it features a heartwarming photo of the now-toddler being held by her maternal grandfather Bruce Willis. It marked a rare glimpse at the Die Hard actor, who stepped away from acting in 2022 and has been battling frontotemporal dementia for more than a year.
Lou, whose name was inspired by her mom and Bruce's favorite singers, is Rumer's first child and the first grandchild of the Look Who's Talking star and ex-wife Demi Moore. In her April 20 Instagram post, the 90210 alum also shared pics of her mom, sisters Scout Willis, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 30, and partner with the birthday girl.
Rumer gave shoutouts to them as well as to Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis, the couple's daughters Mabel Ray Willis, 12, and Evelyn Penn Willis, 9, and one of her mom's BFFs, floral designer Eric Buterbaugh.
"Thank you to @demimoore for being the best Ya Ya I could ask for, Lou loves you so much," the actress wrote. "@scoutlaruewillis @buuski Mabel and Evelyn for being the greatest aunties and Emma for being bonus Gma and my Papa and @ericbuterbaugh for being the best Papous."
Rumer also paid tribute to her longtime partner: "Thank you @derekrichardthomas for the greatest gift of my life," she added. "She is so lucky to have you as her papa. I can't believe our baby girl is 1."
To Lou, the actress wrote, "Oh my tiny tender daughter, I CANT BELIEVE YOU ARE 1. This last year with you has been the best year of my life. Lou I have never known a love like yours. You are the most delicious, most beautiful, smartest, funniest, sweetest girl I know. I can't believe you choose me to be your mama oh my goodness. Every day you grow and learn more and you are my greatest teacher and my deepest love."
She continued, "You are a gift to every one you meet and your smile is almost blinding it's so magical. Your laugh is my favorite sound in the whole wide world. Your tiny kisses are the best thing to wake up to. I love you so deep in my bones my tiny daughter. I can't wait to see what this next year brings!!"
