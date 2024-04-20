Bruce Willis Holds Rumer Willis' Daughter Lou in Heartwarming Photo Shared on Toddler's First Birthday

"Thank you to @demimoore for being the best Ya Ya I could ask for, Lou loves you so much," the actress wrote. "@scoutlaruewillis @buuski Mabel and Evelyn for being the greatest aunties and Emma for being bonus Gma and my Papa and @ericbuterbaugh for being the best Papous."

Rumer also paid tribute to her longtime partner: "Thank you @derekrichardthomas for the greatest gift of my life," she added. "She is so lucky to have you as her papa. I can't believe our baby girl is 1."

To Lou, the actress wrote, "Oh my tiny tender daughter, I CANT BELIEVE YOU ARE 1. This last year with you has been the best year of my life. Lou I have never known a love like yours. You are the most delicious, most beautiful, smartest, funniest, sweetest girl I know. I can't believe you choose me to be your mama oh my goodness. Every day you grow and learn more and you are my greatest teacher and my deepest love."

She continued, "You are a gift to every one you meet and your smile is almost blinding it's so magical. Your laugh is my favorite sound in the whole wide world. Your tiny kisses are the best thing to wake up to. I love you so deep in my bones my tiny daughter. I can't wait to see what this next year brings!!"

Look back at Bruce's family moments over the years...