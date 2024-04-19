Mark Zuckerberg Reacts to His Photoshopped Thirst Trap Photo

Watch : Mark Zuckerberg's McDonald's Order Will Leave You Shook

Mark Zuckerberg clearly needs a new profile picture on Facebook.

The Meta CEO found himself at the center of an epic Photoshopping moment when an allegedly "new" photo of the 38-year-old made its way around the internet.

The image—taken from Mark's April 18 Instagram Reel about the release of Meta AI—showed the Facebook founder sporting a ginger beard to match his famously red hair.

The big problem? Turns out, it was fake. And even Mark doesn't know who Photoshopped him to have facial hair.

Commenting on an Instagram post about the images, he quipped, "Okay who did this?"

And while it isn't clear where the photo originated from, fans were very much obsessed with the edited thirst trap, with one writing on Instagram, "you see what a beard can do for a man."

Another joked on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Mark Zuckerberg needs to make this fake beard a reality…because, yes Zaddy."