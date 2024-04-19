Mark Zuckerberg Reacts to His Photoshopped Thirst Trap Photo

A Photoshopped image of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sporting a beard made its way around the internet, with fans sharing their candid thoughts on his "glow up."

Mark Zuckerberg clearly needs a new profile picture on Facebook.

The Meta CEO found himself at the center of an epic Photoshopping moment when an allegedly "new" photo of the 38-year-old made its way around the internet.

The image—taken from Mark's April 18 Instagram Reel about the release of Meta AI—showed the Facebook founder sporting a ginger beard to match his famously red hair.

The big problem? Turns out, it was fake. And even Mark doesn't know who Photoshopped him to have facial hair.

Commenting on an Instagram post about the images, he quipped, "Okay who did this?"

And while it isn't clear where the photo originated from, fans were very much obsessed with the edited thirst trap, with one writing on Instagram, "you see what a beard can do for a man."

Another joked on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Mark Zuckerberg needs to make this fake beard a reality…because, yes Zaddy."

But once it was revealed the images were a fake, fans—who have been vocal about their thoughts on Mark's look in the past—were quick to voice their displeasure.

"IT WAS FAKE!?" one user wrote on X, with another adding, "The glow up is fake!?!? Can't trust y'all anymore for anything smh."

Still, whoever made the image could be onto something, because Mark—who shares daughters Maxima "Max", 8, August, 6, and Aurelia, 13 months, with wife Priscilla Chan—posted a photo of a razor on his Instagram Stories April 19, captioning it with a questioning face emoji to suggest he may stop shaving. To top it off, he set the pic to Jack Harlow's "They Don't Love It," with the lyrics, "F--k shaping my beard up, I'm liking the scruff."

Perhaps he might actually realize how much a beard can do for your face card, after all.

