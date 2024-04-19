Two and a Half Men's Angus T. Jones Spotted on Rare Outing in Los Angeles

Former child star Angus T. Jones, who starred with Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer on the comedy series Two and a Half Men, has been photographed in public for the first time in months.

Spotted: Two and a Half Men's younger half.

Series alum Angus T. Jones, who's spent recent years out of the spotlight, was photographed in Los Angeles April 18.

For his Southern California outing, the 30-year-old wore a black pocket T-shirt, gray shorts and black sneakers. And it appears that Jones—who debuted a shaved head in September—is switching up his look once again, as his hair can be seen sticking out from underneath his baseball cap in the photos.

This marked a rare sighting for the former child star, who stepped away from acting about a decade ago after the CBS comedy series ended its run.

The actor was 10 when he made his debut as Jake Harper on Two and a Half Men, playing the son and nephew of Cryer and Sheen's characters, respectively. In November 2012, Jones, one of the highest-paid TV actors at the time, criticized the sitcom in a video filmed for the Alabama-based church Forerunner Chronicles.

"I'm on Two and a Half Men, and I don't want to be on it," the then-19-year-old said. "Please stop watching it, and filling your head with filth."

Though he quickly shared regret over his comments. "I apologize if my remarks reflect me showing indifference to and disrespect of my colleagues and a lack of appreciation of the extraordinary opportunity of which I have been blessed," he told E! News at the time. "I never intended that."

MEGA

The following season, Jones was dropped as a series regular on Two and a Half Men and his character was written out of the show, though he did make a brief appearance on the 2015 finale.

MEGA

"I got pretty doomsday with my thinking for a long time, but now I'm having fun and enjoying where I'm at," he told People of his past in a 2016 interview. "I no longer feel like every step I take is on a land mine."

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

While Jones stepped away from his acting career after the show ended, last year, he and Sheen reunited with Lorre to play fictionalized versions of themselves parodying a Two and a Half Men scene on the premiere episode of the producer's Max series Bookie, which was released in November.

Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images, Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Project Angel Food
Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen was one of the original "men" in Two and a Half Men, playing Charlie Harper in the first eight seasons of the CBS sitcom opposite Jon Cryer as his on-screen brother. Sheen entered drug treatment and the eighth season was cut short. 

He famously clashed with executive producer Chuck Lorre in the press and social media, resulting in his dismissal from the series (and the coinage of the phrases "winning" and "tiger's blood"). His character was killed off and later played as a ghost by Kathy Bates.

After exiting Two and a Half Men, Sheen booked the TV version of Anger Management, which aired from 2012 to 2014 and produced 100 episodes over two seasons. Since, Sheen popped up on The Goldbergs and on the big screen was in Scary Movie 5, Machete Kills and 9/11.

The dad of five came out as HIV positive in 2015.

In 2023, he made a cameo as himself on Lorre's Max series Bookies.

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images, Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Jon Cryer

Jon Cryer starred in all 12 seasons of Two and a Half Men as divorcee Alan Harper, brother to Charlie, father to Jake and friend to Walden.

Cryer released a book about his career in show business and has popped up on Mom, The Ranch, NCIS, Robot Chicken and Lady Dynamite among others.

Chuck Lorre Prod/Kobal/Shutterstock, Desiree Stone/Getty Images
Angus T. Jones

Angus T. Jones played the "half man" in Two and a Half Men, Jake, Alan Harper's son. He became the highest paid child actor on TV at age 17, but then voiced his desire to leave the series after forging down a religious path in real life. Jones eventually left the series, but returned for the series finale in 2015.

Jones attended University of Colorado Boulder after leaving the sitcom and eventually joined and entertainment company with Sean Combs' son, Justin Combs

While he stepped away from acting after Two and a Half Men, in 2023, he made a cameo as himself on creator Chuck Lorre's Max series Bookies.

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher joined Two and a Half Men in season nine after Sheen's famous exit and stayed through the end of the series. He played billionaire Walter Schmidt and his character purchased Charlie Harper's house following the character's death.

Since the end of Men in 2012, Kutcher voiced himself on Family Guy, appeared on Shark Tank and jumped to Netflix as an executive producer and star of The Ranch. He also reprised his That '70s Show role in the recent That '90s Show. He married Mila Kunis in July 2015. The two have two kids, daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri.

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images; Walter McBride/FilmMagic
Conchata Ferrell

Conchata Ferrell popped up in supporting roles throughout her career, including Erin Brockovich, Network, L.A. Law and E/R (not to be confused with ER). On Two and a Half Men, she played Berta, the housekeeper, and received two Emmy nominations for her work on the CBS sitcom.

After Men ended, Ferrell appeared in Krampus, Grace and Frankie and reunited with Kutcher on The Ranch. She died in October 2020 at 77 years old

Cliff Lipson/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Marin Hinkle

Marin Hinkle played Alan's ex-wife, Judith, on Two and a Half Men.

After the show ended, she appeared in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on the big screen, and on The Affair, Red Band Society, Madam Secretary, Homeland and Speechless on the small screen. She also starred in Amazon's Emmy-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images; Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty Images
Melanie Lynskey

Melanie Lynskey is best known to Two and a Half Men fans as Rose, the strange next door neighbor of the Harpers. She had a relationship with Charlie, and she later claimed he died in season nine. In the finale, it was revealed she kept him prisoner for four years.

Lynskey is quite active on the big screen, with roles in Sadie, Little Boxes and The Changeover. On TV, she appeared in Girlboss, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, Summer Camp IslandCastle Rock and, most recently, Showtime's Yellowjackets.

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival
Amber Tamblyn

Amber Tamblyn joined the cast for seasons 11 and 12 as Jenny, Charlie's long-lost illegitimate daughter.

In 2016, she directed and co-wrote Paint It Black and since the CBS comedy ended, she appeared on Community, Comedy Bang! Bang!, Lip Sync Battle and Drunk History.

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Literacy Partners
Holland Taylor

Holland Taylor starred in all 12 seasons of Two and a Half Men as Evelyn, Alan and Charlie's mother.

Taylor has been quite active since Men ended, appearing in Mr. Mercedes, The Orville, Speechless and Good Behavior.

