Two and a Half Men's Angus T. Jones Spotted on Rare Outing in Los Angeles

Spotted: Two and a Half Men's younger half.
Series alum Angus T. Jones, who's spent recent years out of the spotlight, was photographed in Los Angeles April 18.
For his Southern California outing, the 30-year-old wore a black pocket T-shirt, gray shorts and black sneakers. And it appears that Jones—who debuted a shaved head in September—is switching up his look once again, as his hair can be seen sticking out from underneath his baseball cap in the photos.
This marked a rare sighting for the former child star, who stepped away from acting about a decade ago after the CBS comedy series ended its run.
The actor was 10 when he made his debut as Jake Harper on Two and a Half Men, playing the son and nephew of Cryer and Sheen's characters, respectively. In November 2012, Jones, one of the highest-paid TV actors at the time, criticized the sitcom in a video filmed for the Alabama-based church Forerunner Chronicles.
"I'm on Two and a Half Men, and I don't want to be on it," the then-19-year-old said. "Please stop watching it, and filling your head with filth."
Though he quickly shared regret over his comments. "I apologize if my remarks reflect me showing indifference to and disrespect of my colleagues and a lack of appreciation of the extraordinary opportunity of which I have been blessed," he told E! News at the time. "I never intended that."
The following season, Jones was dropped as a series regular on Two and a Half Men and his character was written out of the show, though he did make a brief appearance on the 2015 finale.
"I got pretty doomsday with my thinking for a long time, but now I'm having fun and enjoying where I'm at," he told People of his past in a 2016 interview. "I no longer feel like every step I take is on a land mine."
While Jones stepped away from his acting career after the show ended, last year, he and Sheen reunited with Lorre to play fictionalized versions of themselves parodying a Two and a Half Men scene on the premiere episode of the producer's Max series Bookie, which was released in November.
Get more updates about the cast of Two and a Half Men.