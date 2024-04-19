Two and a Half Men's Angus T. Jones Spotted on Rare Outing in Los Angeles

Watch : "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE

Spotted: Two and a Half Men's younger half.

Series alum Angus T. Jones, who's spent recent years out of the spotlight, was photographed in Los Angeles April 18.

For his Southern California outing, the 30-year-old wore a black pocket T-shirt, gray shorts and black sneakers. And it appears that Jones—who debuted a shaved head in September—is switching up his look once again, as his hair can be seen sticking out from underneath his baseball cap in the photos.

This marked a rare sighting for the former child star, who stepped away from acting about a decade ago after the CBS comedy series ended its run.

The actor was 10 when he made his debut as Jake Harper on Two and a Half Men, playing the son and nephew of Cryer and Sheen's characters, respectively. In November 2012, Jones, one of the highest-paid TV actors at the time, criticized the sitcom in a video filmed for the Alabama-based church Forerunner Chronicles.

"I'm on Two and a Half Men, and I don't want to be on it," the then-19-year-old said. "Please stop watching it, and filling your head with filth."