Jeannie Mai Reveals the Life Lessons She's Already Learning From Her 2-Year-Old Daughter

Watch : How Jeannie Mai Found Out About Jeezy Filing For Divorce

Jeannie Mai is facing a real dilemma.

After years of living in the public eye, The Real host is trying to keep her private life, well, private amid her divorce from Jeezy. So how is the mom of daughter Monaco, 2, striking that balance?

Well, "Isn't that the million-dollar question?" Jeannie told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Right now is a really tender time in my life because I have so many different emotions. I need to be alone in order to feel and hear all of them."

And, as it turns out, alone time isn't so lonely when you love yourself.

"I'm having a really good time soaking in my intimacy," Jeannie shared, later adding, "I'm not gonna lie, Monaco takes full front seat in my life. She's 1,000 percent my priority and my schedule. But I'm learning how to position myself so that I get what I need as well."