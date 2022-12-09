How Jeannie Mai Is Spoiling Baby Monaco With Love During Her First Holiday Season

Watch : Jeannie Mai Jenkins Talks Baby Monaco's First Christmas

What's the perfect recipe for an epic holiday celebration? A season filled with love, of course!

The minute trick or treaters left her neighborhood on Halloween night, Jeannie Mai Jenkins went into holiday mode by putting up her Christmas trees and doing all that she can to make the season bright for her 11-month-old daughter Monaco.

And while the America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation host can't wait to see her baby girl open presents on Santa's big day, she is much more focused on gifting her daughter unconditional love.

"I used to say I don't want her to get over spoiled," Jeannie told E! News in an exclusive interview. "But I don't think it's such a thing to be spoiled with love. I don't want her to be over spoiled with material things. But love? Pour it all on."

On Jeannie's side, her brother tries to come over every weekend to spend time with Monaco. As for Jeezy's family, Papa Jenkins, who grew up in Georgia, likes to teach Monaco about the countryside and how to make mud pies with a little dirt and a shovel.