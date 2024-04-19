Model Iskra Lawrence Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Boyfriend Philip Payne

Watch : Iskra Lawrence Excited to Promote Body Positivity

Iskra Lawrence is growing her family.

In fact, the British model recently shared that she's expecting her second baby with boyfriend and songwriter Philip Payne.

As she wrote in an April 18 Instagram post, "Four years later and we are finally going to be a family of four."

Iskra—who shares 4-year-old son Alpha with her boyfriend of six years—also turned her birth announcement into an opportunity to help those who struggle with infertility. The 33-year-old announced she'll be giving $20,000 in fertility funds to two winners of a giveaway.

"One in six people are affected globally by infertility," she added in her post after detailing the giveaway. "One in four women experience miscarriage, pregnancy loss or stillbirth and there is nowhere near enough support, education or ongoing research into women's health so let's continue to end the shame, stigma and silence."

Iskra and Philip welcomed their son in 2020, and throughout her pregnancy, Iskra used her platform to spread awareness about infertility and also did a giveaway for funds at the time.