Model Iskra Lawrence Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Boyfriend Philip Payne

Iskra Lawrence is growing her family.
In fact, the British model recently shared that she's expecting her second baby with boyfriend and songwriter Philip Payne.
As she wrote in an April 18 Instagram post, "Four years later and we are finally going to be a family of four."
Iskra—who shares 4-year-old son Alpha with her boyfriend of six years—also turned her birth announcement into an opportunity to help those who struggle with infertility. The 33-year-old announced she'll be giving $20,000 in fertility funds to two winners of a giveaway.
"One in six people are affected globally by infertility," she added in her post after detailing the giveaway. "One in four women experience miscarriage, pregnancy loss or stillbirth and there is nowhere near enough support, education or ongoing research into women's health so let's continue to end the shame, stigma and silence."
Iskra and Philip welcomed their son in 2020, and throughout her pregnancy, Iskra used her platform to spread awareness about infertility and also did a giveaway for funds at the time.
"For those who do dream of conceiving children biologically it doesn't always ‘just happen' at the perfect time and it's not a fairytale that comes easily," she wrote in a 2020 post. "Too often social media is a highlight reel and of course no one has to be open about their personal lives but I believe there needs to be a lot more understanding / education and less shame around fertility, miscarriages, still births and many other experiences."
And Iskra using the happy news as an opportunity to champion women's health doesn't come as a surprise for fans as the plus-size model has been an advocate for self care and other issues throughout her career.
"I feel like everyone has not felt enough," she told E! News in 2022, explaining how she tries to use her platform. "I talk about the steps I took and the tools that I've put in my toolkit to try and consistently look after myself, which sometimes is a struggle."