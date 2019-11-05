Influencer and Model Iskra Lawrence Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Kathy Hutchins
There's a baby on the way!
Iskra Lawrence just announced that she's 17 weeks pregnant with her first child with boyfriend and producer Philip Payne.
The 29-year-old model took to social media to share some adorable photos of her and Payne. In the photos shared on Instagram, Payne is pictured with his hand over Lawrence's growing baby bump, kissing her on the cheek, while she holds up her pregnancy test and is all smiles.
"It's not just the two of us anymore, we're soon to be a family of 3," Lawrence wrote on Instagram. "When @Philipapayne ran out and got us six boxes of #ad @firstresponsepregnancy Early Result tests, our lives changed forever. We were so shocked when we saw those two lines and we knew for sure we were having a baby. Right now we're 17 weeks and 3 days pregnant!"
Lawrence went on to share that she can't wait to share with fans what the last four months have been like for her.
"I've never been more excited to meet anyone, and Philip and I are in love with our mini baby P bump," Lawrence wrote.
The father-to-be also took to his own Instagram page and shared a sweet pregnancy announcement post.
"Who would've thought.... I always look at you and think, God why me? How did I get this blessed, what on earth did I do to deserve this much happiness and favor? I'm entirely in awe at his grace," Payne wrote. "So much has changed so fast in such a short amount of time and I'd be lying if I didn't say it's all been taking me for a spin lol so many emotions, excited, scared AF, vulnerable, questions, Do I have what it takes? Am I ready? How do i become the best dad?"
Sounding head over heels, Payne continued: "Then I think about you...and the way you look at me...the way you encourage me the way you lift me up when work is wearing on me, how you always tell me how proud and happy you are that I'm yours and how much you appreciate the human I am, flaws and all...even though I'm far from perfect, you love with such a pure unconditional love and that in itself gives me the confidence and courage to know without a shadow of a doubt I'm going be the best parent I can possibly be because I have the best partner I could possibly have. You're going to be an incredible mother @iskra and I'm going to give you and this little soul everything I have. WE ARE GOING TO KILL IIIIT!!!!"
We're not crying, YOU'RE crying.
Before officially announcing her pregnancy, the Aerie model posted an Instagram Story, writing "I can't believe we about to tell the whole damnnnn world.... check my new post."
According to PopSugar, Lawrence and Payne first met in Jan. 2018 at a Grammys party. For Payne, it was love at first sight.
"So we're at this party, I'm jamming... I see from the corner of my eye this shining, sparkling," Philip said about Lawrence on her YouTube channel back in September.
Further, Lawrence used her announcement and partnership with First Response Pregnancy test brand to shed light on an issue that affects many women.
"I'm well aware of the struggles many women face with infertility and how lucky I am. That is why I'll be giving away $10,000 to help and support one of you in your pregnancy journey (more deets coming soon). Thank you so much #firstresponsepregnancy for supporting me and all of the work you do to support couples struggling to conceive. It's something very close to my heart with many of my best friends and family members experiencing these challenges. Can't believe I'm finally telling the whole damn world our magical news sending you all lots of love xx," Lawrence continued on Instagram.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
