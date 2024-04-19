I’m an Editor Who Loves Fresh Scents & These Perfumes Will Make You Smell Clean and Light

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

Is it just me, or is there nothing like catching a sudden whiff of fresh laundry? The calming aroma instantly draws you in. As an editor who works in the beauty space, I find it's even better when you can capture the scent of fresh linen with perfumes that keep you smelling crisp and clean all day.

I'm Simone, the Social Commerce Editor at E!, where testing and playing with products is an essential part of my job. As a beauty lover and fragrance enthusiast, clean scents have always been my favorite. I enjoy smelling fresh and light, as it makes me feel like my life is in order. I love the comfort I get from perfumes inspired by warm cotton, sandy beaches, or even zesty citrus.

I tested and compared four fresh perfumes and can confidently say I love them all. Each one has a unique, clean, and refreshing scent. Some lean more toward fruity notes, while others are warm and sheer or reminiscent of fresh-cut florals.

Replica Lazy Sunday Morning

If you want that true clean linen scent, wearing powdery perfumes that are reminiscent of freshly washed cotton are your best options.

A clean scent like Replica's Lazy Sunday Morning has notes of lily of the valley, iris, and white musk, so you'll get a mix of fresh florals and crisp linen. I've been wearing this perfume for two years now, and it's one of my go-to fragrances. It has a softness to it, but it's also long-lasting on the skin.