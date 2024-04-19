I’m an Editor Who Loves Fresh Scents & These Perfumes Will Make You Smell Clean and Light

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.
Is it just me, or is there nothing like catching a sudden whiff of fresh laundry? The calming aroma instantly draws you in. As an editor who works in the beauty space, I find it's even better when you can capture the scent of fresh linen with perfumes that keep you smelling crisp and clean all day.
I'm Simone, the Social Commerce Editor at E!, where testing and playing with products is an essential part of my job. As a beauty lover and fragrance enthusiast, clean scents have always been my favorite. I enjoy smelling fresh and light, as it makes me feel like my life is in order. I love the comfort I get from perfumes inspired by warm cotton, sandy beaches, or even zesty citrus.
I tested and compared four fresh perfumes and can confidently say I love them all. Each one has a unique, clean, and refreshing scent. Some lean more toward fruity notes, while others are warm and sheer or reminiscent of fresh-cut florals.
Replica Lazy Sunday Morning
If you want that true clean linen scent, wearing powdery perfumes that are reminiscent of freshly washed cotton are your best options.
A clean scent like Replica's Lazy Sunday Morning has notes of lily of the valley, iris, and white musk, so you'll get a mix of fresh florals and crisp linen. I've been wearing this perfume for two years now, and it's one of my go-to fragrances. It has a softness to it, but it's also long-lasting on the skin.
Juliette Has a Gun Pear Inc.
If you're more into fruity scents, Juliette Has a Gun Pear Inc. is the perfect choice. This scent really surprised me in the best way, it's been one of the first ones I reach for because of the freshness.
It offers notes of green pear accord, ambroxan, and musks. It wears crisp and refreshing on the skin, likely from the citrus notes. Yet it still has a delicateness to it that feels relaxed and feminine.
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
I grew up wearing this classic scent. My mom loves perfume and wore this scent a lot when I was younger, so it'll always have a special place in my heart. I think this is what started my appreciation for clean scents with notes like citrus, apple, and bamboo. If you want to test a new fragrance but are unsure about what to choose, this is a great one to start with.
Replica Springtime in a Park
As a fan of Replica's array of perfumes, I had high hopes for this one, and it did not disappoint.
It has similar notes to Juliette Has a Gun Pear Inc. and Lazy Sunday Morning with notes of pear accord, lily of the valley, and musk. I would describe it as a mix of fresh and floral, giving off an aroma of fresh-cut flowers that's really satisfying and perfect for spring.
Shop more fresh linen scents
There's no need to rely on detergent and fabric softener to make your clothing smell delightful when there are scents similar to fresh linen, ocean breezes, and sweet fruits. If you're ready to upgrade your perfume collection and find your signature scent, we've rounded up even more of the best fragrances that smell fresh and clean below.