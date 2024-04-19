Orlando Bloom Shares How Katy Perry Supports His Wildest Dreams

Watch : Peacock’s Orlando Bloom: To The Edge - Official Trailer (Exclusive)

Katy Perry is always there to encourage the spark in Orlando Bloom.

The Lord of the Rings star took on several daring activities in his new Peacock series Orlando Bloom: To The Edge, and lucky for him, fiancée Katy had very few qualms about his death-defying adventures.

"We both respect each other's paths and journeys and creative endeavors," he exclusively told E! News. "And I think she knew that this was something that was on my path and something I'd chosen."

In fact, Katy—with whom he shares daughter Daisy, 3—was understanding of Orlando's desire to make the show.

"She understood that it was going to be something that would be, pardon the pun, but the wind beneath my wings in some ways," the 47-year-old explained, "and that it was necessary for me."

He added, "She's wonderful in that way, in that regard. she's very supportive."

And the love and support goes both ways, as the Pirates of the Caribbean alum was effusive in his praise for the the "Teenage Dreams" singer's time on American Idol, a show she'll be leaving at the end of season 22.