Orlando Bloom Shares How Katy Perry Supports His Wildest Dreams

Katy Perry is always there to encourage the spark in Orlando Bloom.
The Lord of the Rings star took on several daring activities in his new Peacock series Orlando Bloom: To The Edge, and lucky for him, fiancée Katy had very few qualms about his death-defying adventures.
"We both respect each other's paths and journeys and creative endeavors," he exclusively told E! News. "And I think she knew that this was something that was on my path and something I'd chosen."
In fact, Katy—with whom he shares daughter Daisy, 3—was understanding of Orlando's desire to make the show.
"She understood that it was going to be something that would be, pardon the pun, but the wind beneath my wings in some ways," the 47-year-old explained, "and that it was necessary for me."
He added, "She's wonderful in that way, in that regard. she's very supportive."
And the love and support goes both ways, as the Pirates of the Caribbean alum was effusive in his praise for the the "Teenage Dreams" singer's time on American Idol, a show she'll be leaving at the end of season 22.
"She's crushed it," he said. "She's got a vision for things and she genuinely, genuinely loves it. She loves the music, she loves supporting people and she's great with it."
And while Katy might have more time on her hands after her stint on American Idol ends, don't expect her to join Orlando for any of his wild adventures.
"I did say, 'Do you want to jump out of the plane?' She goes, 'No, no way,'" Orlando said. "She takes very calculated risks, which I respect and is something that I can learn from. She loves life, but I think is not really interested in terrifying herself."
And much like Katy, Orlando's 13-year-old son Flynn—whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr—doesn't seem interested in following in his father's adventurous footsteps.
"My son came out to the jump site on the wingsuit episode," he continued. "And he was like, 'Dad, you're crazy. No way.'"
His daughter, on the other hand, might grow up to be a firework just like him.
"Daisy is only 3 1/2, but I see, I see a little of the screw loose qualities," Orlando joked. "I remember her climbing stairs and thinking, 'Wow, she's preparing for something.' Because as soon as she could walk she learns to climb."
To seem more of Orlando pushing himself to the limit, check out Orlando Bloom: To The Edge, now streaming on Peacock.
- Reporting by Emily Curl
