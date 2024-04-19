Exclusive

Orlando Bloom Shares How Katy Perry Supports His Wildest Dreams

Orlando Bloom explained that fiancée Katy Perry was supportive of his death-defying adventures on Orlando Bloom: To The Edge, exclusively telling E! News, "She's wonderful in that way."

Apr 19, 2024
Watch: Peacock’s Orlando Bloom: To The Edge - Official Trailer (Exclusive)

Katy Perry is always there to encourage the spark in Orlando Bloom.

The Lord of the Rings star took on several daring activities in his new Peacock series Orlando Bloom: To The Edge, and lucky for him, fiancée Katy had very few qualms about his death-defying adventures.

"We both respect each other's paths and journeys and creative endeavors," he exclusively told E! News. "And I think she knew that this was something that was on my path and something I'd chosen."

In fact, Katy—with whom he shares daughter Daisy, 3—was understanding of Orlando's desire to make the show.

"She understood that it was going to be something that would be, pardon the pun, but the wind beneath my wings in some ways," the 47-year-old explained, "and that it was necessary for me."

He added, "She's wonderful in that way, in that regard. she's very supportive."

And the love and support goes both ways, as the Pirates of the Caribbean alum was effusive in his praise for the the "Teenage Dreams" singer's time on American Idol, a show she'll be leaving at the end of season 22.

photos
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Road to Engagement

"She's crushed it," he said. "She's got a vision for things and she genuinely, genuinely loves it. She loves the music, she loves supporting people and she's great with it."

And while Katy might have more time on her hands after her stint on American Idol ends, don't expect her to join Orlando for any of his wild adventures.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I did say, 'Do you want to jump out of the plane?' She goes, 'No, no way,'" Orlando said. "She takes very calculated risks, which I respect and is something that I can learn from. She loves life, but I think is not really interested in terrifying herself."

And much like Katy, Orlando's 13-year-old son Flynn—whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr—doesn't seem interested in following in his father's adventurous footsteps.

"My son came out to the jump site on the wingsuit episode," he continued. "And he was like, 'Dad, you're crazy. No way.'"

His daughter, on the other hand, might grow up to be a firework just like him.

"Daisy is only 3 1/2, but I see, I see a little of the screw loose qualities," Orlando joked. "I remember her climbing stairs and thinking, 'Wow, she's preparing for something.' Because as soon as she could walk she learns to climb."

To seem more of Orlando pushing himself to the limit, check out Orlando Bloom: To The Edge, now streaming on Peacock.

- Reporting by Emily Curl

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Sweet Kisses

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry showed some PDA at Wimbledon 2023.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Famous Friends

The couple hung out with Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, at Variety's Power of Women event in September 2021.

Instagram
Puppy Love

Perry wished a happy 45th birthday "to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know." She told Bloom, "thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life." 

She also revealed his nickname for theit daughter Daisy Dove, saying, "I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd."

Instagram
Baby Bump

On Bloom's 44th birthday, Perry shared a never-before-seen photo from when she was pregnant with Daisy, who was born in August 2020. The throwback showed the couple cradling her baby bump.

Instagram
Everyday Life

The baby bump photo was one of several sweet snapshots Perry shared on Bloom's birthday. She also posted an old photo of the stars brushing their teeth.

Instagram
A Night to Remember

In addition, she looked back at the night they got engaged—Valentine's Day 2019 to be exact.

Instagram
Travels

But that's not all. Perry's birthday tribute also included photos from their travels.

Instagram
Adventures Together

And wherever they went, it looked like they had a ball.

Instagram
Young Love

There was also this gem from the early days of their relationship. But to look back at their full love story, keep scrolling.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
The Photo That Started It All...

At the very start of 2016, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom raised eyebrows when the two seemed flirty at a Golden Globes after party. Now, we know that this is the night that started it all!

Children's Hospital Los Angeles
For a Good Claus

After dating for nearly a year, the two visited sick kids at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The photos from the event also marked one of the earliest appearances of Bloom on Perry's social media.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Perrier-Jouët and Absolut Elyx
Back Together

After a break in the middle of 2017, the couple got back together and stunned at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles.

She Said Yes

The morning after Valentine's Day 2019, Perry shared the exciting news that she and Bloom were engaged by posting an adorable selfie of the two together and a shot of her ring.

She simply captioned the heartwarming moment, "Full bloom."

The Cutest +1

Bloom shared this snapshot to his Instagram after the two attended Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's nupitals, writing, "Wonderful weekend of being love and celebrating love, congrats to a beautiful union."

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Co-Starring

In August 2019, Perry showed support for her beau at the Carnival Row premiere.

Getting In Some FaceTime

"Together our initials are O.K. and that's what it's gonna be ♥️," Perry captioned her sweet screenshot of her and Bloom FaceTiming one another.

2020 Vision

In a very relateable video posted to her Instagram, Perry shared that she and Bloom were in bed on New Year's Eve well before the ball dropped writing, "When you're in bed before midnight is when you know you're starting the new year right #2020."

Instagram
Baby News

The superstar singer announced her pregnancy in her "Never Worn White" music video in March 2020. The couple welcomed a daughter, Daisy, in Aug. 2020.

