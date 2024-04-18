Prince William Shares Promise About Kate Middleton Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Prince William continued to honor his wife Kate Middleton during his first public service engagement since the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis.

Watch: Prince William Returns to Royal Work After Kate Middleton’s Health Update

Prince William has his priorities in order. 

During his first public engagement since wife Kate Middleton shared her cancer diagnosis, the Prince of Wales received sweet messages from well wishers and proved he's keeping his wife on top of mind amid her cancer battle.

"Oh, some cards, you're very kind," William told fellow Surplus to Supper volunteer Rachel Candappa in a video shared to X April 18. "Thank you very much."

And upon Rachel asking the 41-year-old to take care of his wife, he replied, visibly touched, "I will."

William also joined the ​​Sunbury-on-Thames-based charity to drop off packed food to a youth center—Hanworth Centre Hub—where he received more gifts to pass on to his wife. 

"We had a flower arrangement from the staff and one from the young people and volunteers—he was very thankful that we were asking after her," Siobhan Donoghue, the CEO of one of the organizations who received a drop off from Surplus to Supper told People. "You could see he very much wanted to focus on us and genuinely learn how we impact the community we serve."

William later detailed his experience attending the volunteer event on social media.

"Joining the inspirational @surplussupper and seeing how they redistribute 25,000 meals a year across Surrey and West London," he wrote on his and Kate's official Instagram. "A brilliant model for sustainability, fresh food that would otherwise have gone to waste is redistributed for free to support foodbanks, schools, care homes, shelters, clubs and religious organisations across the local community."

Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Prince of Wales—who shares children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 with Kate—continues to handle philanthropic efforts and royal duties as his father King Charles III and Kate undergo treatment for their respective cancer diagnoses. 

Kate, who had been out of the public eye amid her recovery from an abdominal procedure, announced she is in the early stages of preventive chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis on March 22.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family," the 42-year-old said in a video shared to social media at the time. "This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

And the Princess of Wales emphasized that William's support has been integral to her recovery. 

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance," she added. "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal."

Read on for more information on Kate's recovery and updates on royals all over the world.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Camilla Attends Royal Maundy Service

The queen consort attended the Royal Maundy Service on March 28 in place of King Charles III, making her the first spouse of the Monarch to continue the ancient tradition.

BBC Studios

Kate Middleton Shares Cancer Diagnosis

In a March 22 video message, the Princess of Wales shared that she'd been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

"It was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful," she said before noting that tests after the operation found cancer had been present. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Kate Middleton Apologizes for Edited Family Photo Controversy

After photo agencies pulled the picture Kensington Palace shared of Kate since having her abdominal surgery on March 10, the Princess of Wales addressed claims the photo was doctored. 

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she tweeted on March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Lady Kitty Spencer Privately Welcomes Baby

Princess Diana's niece celebrated Mother's Day in the U.K. by sharing she and her husband Michael Lewis privately welcomed their first baby.

“It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally," she captioned her March 10 Instagram post. "Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today."

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla Takes a Break

After keeping up her full slate of engagements in the wake of her husband's cancer diagnosis, the palace cleared Camilla's schedule.

The Times pointed out March 2 that the 76-year-old didn't have any engagements on her calendar until March 11, when she'd be due at Westminster Abbey to observe Commonwealth Day.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Thomas Kensington Dies at 45

The husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, was found dead Feb. 25. Days later, a coroner's inquest found that he died by suicide.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

