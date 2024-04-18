Prince William Shares Promise About Kate Middleton Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Prince William Returns to Royal Work After Kate Middleton’s Health Update

Prince William has his priorities in order.

During his first public engagement since wife Kate Middleton shared her cancer diagnosis, the Prince of Wales received sweet messages from well wishers and proved he's keeping his wife on top of mind amid her cancer battle.

"Oh, some cards, you're very kind," William told fellow Surplus to Supper volunteer Rachel Candappa in a video shared to X April 18. "Thank you very much."

And upon Rachel asking the 41-year-old to take care of his wife, he replied, visibly touched, "I will."

William also joined the ​​Sunbury-on-Thames-based charity to drop off packed food to a youth center—Hanworth Centre Hub—where he received more gifts to pass on to his wife.

"We had a flower arrangement from the staff and one from the young people and volunteers—he was very thankful that we were asking after her," Siobhan Donoghue, the CEO of one of the organizations who received a drop off from Surplus to Supper told People. "You could see he very much wanted to focus on us and genuinely learn how we impact the community we serve."