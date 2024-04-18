Rihanna Reveals Her Ultimate Obsession—And It’s Exactly What You Came For

Watch : Rihanna Reveals the True Timeline of Her Romance with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna‘s family makes her shine bright like a diamond.

In fact, the Grammy winner—who shares sons RZA Athelston Mayers, 23 months, and Riot Rose Mayers, 8 months, with rapper A$AP Rocky—had her squad on the brain during a recent outing in London.

"My favorite obsession?" she told a reporter at a Fenty x Puma red carpet event April 17. "My kids."

Rihanna—who also professed her love for Real Housewives during the interview—and A$AP have been thriving since becoming parents in May 2022, when their first child RZA was born. And the family was once again lifted up when baby Riot arrived in August 2023.

And the happy couple isn't ready to stop growing her team any time soon. As Rihanna previously shared, she's hoping to welcome a daughter to the family at some point.

"I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time," she explained to E! News' Justin Sylvester in December. "So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."

And A$AP, real name Rakim Mayers, doesn't seem opposed to having another baby either.