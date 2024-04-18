Rihanna Reveals Her Ultimate Obsession—And It’s Exactly What You Came For

Rihanna, who shares kids RZA and Riot Rose with A$AP Rocky, proved she always has her loved ones on the brain at a Fenty red carpet event April 17.

Watch: Rihanna Reveals the True Timeline of Her Romance with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna‘s family makes her shine bright like a diamond. 

In fact, the Grammy winner—who shares sons RZA Athelston Mayers, 23 months, and Riot Rose Mayers, 8 months, with rapper A$AP Rocky—had her squad on the brain during a recent outing in London.

"My favorite obsession?" she told a reporter at a Fenty x Puma red carpet event April 17. "My kids."

Rihanna—who also professed her love for Real Housewives during the interview—and A$AP have been thriving since becoming parents in May 2022, when their first child RZA was born. And the family was once again lifted up when baby Riot arrived in August 2023.

And the happy couple isn't ready to stop growing her team any time soon. As Rihanna previously shared, she's hoping to welcome a daughter to the family at some point. 

"I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time," she explained to E! News' Justin Sylvester in December. "So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."

And A$AP, real name Rakim Mayers, doesn't seem opposed to having another baby either. 

photos
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's Son RZA's Cutest Pics

"I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children," he said during a November interview with Complex. "I think that's our best creation so far. Nothing is better than that out there, any design."

Neil Mockford/WireImage

His sentiments echo his previous comments to the outlet. "I'm always down to collab with my partner," he said in June 2023. "She's a phenomenal creative."

"Yeah, there's a lot of things we're going to collaborate on," the 35-year-old added, "from products for children, there's a lot of things to look forward to."

 

Keep reading to relive Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's romance.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
September 2012

In 2012, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky performed their hit "Cockiness" at the MTV Video Music Awards, and their number was so good it deserved a trophy. This wouldn't be the last time the two shared the stage as they went on tour together in 2013.

ASAPROCKYUPTOWN / YouTube
September 2013

Fans had this song on replay after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky released the music video for "Fashion Killa" in 2013.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
June 2018

As the years went on, they remained friends. In 2018, they attended the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week and, of course, they totally slayed.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
December 2019

They also attended The Fashion Awards in 2019, with Rihanna dazzling in a mint Fenty dress and A$AP Rocky looking sharp in a black suit.

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images
September 2021

Met Gala official! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attended the 2021 Met Gala together in style, with the "Umbrella" singer wearing a black Balenciaga gown and the "A$AP Forever" artist donning a custom ERL quilt and a tuxedo.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
February 2022

After announcing they were expecting their first baby, Rihanna recalled keeping her pregnancy a secret from her friends. "It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits," she told E!'s Justin Sylvester. "They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well."

Diggzy/Shutterstock
February 2022

SOS! These photos are so sweet! As Rihanna and A$AP prepared for their bundle of joy, she continued to show her incredible pregnancy style.

ASAPROCKYUPTOWN / YouTube
May 2022

While fans wondered if A$AP Rocky had proposed to Rihanna after seeing them sport the words "Marry me?" and "I do" across their teeth in his "D.M.B." video, sources close to the couple told TMZ in May 2022 the two aren't engaged.

Amy Sussman/WireImage

May 2022

And baby makes three! Multiple outlets report that the couple welcomed a baby in Los Angeles.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
February 2023

She debuted her second pregnancy during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

Getty Images
May 2023

The pair take the 2023 Met Gala together in honor of Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld. 

Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify
June 2023

Rihanna accompanied A$AP Rocky during his performance at a Spotify party in Cannes, France.

Jackson Lee/GC Images

August 2023

The couple welcomed their second child, son Riot. One month later, they shared their first photos as a family of four in a rare photoshoot. 

Jackson Lee/GC Images

April 2024

Rihanna confirmed her romance with A$AP began at the end of 2019

"I've seen him in relationships. He's seen me in relationships," she explained of their long history. "We knew what we're capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other's lives. We can make or break each other's hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution."  

