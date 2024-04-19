What Each Zodiac Sign Needs for Taurus Season, According to Your Horoscope

We interviewed Lisa Greenfield because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Leaves are returning to the trees, the temperature is starting to get a little warmer, and as we say goodbye to April showers (and Aries Season) and welcome May flowers, we find ourselves at the beginning of Taurus Season.
And there's a lot going on for the bulls over the next few weeks, according to our resident astrology advisor Lisa Greenfield. Luckily, she adds, "you're amazing at turning dreams into reality," and, "now is the time to expand how you utilize all those wonderful gifts you possess." But all the other zodiac signs will also be undergoing a time of risks, rewards, and unexplored territories (we did just undergo a solar eclipse and Mercury is in Retrograde until April 24). So, with the spiritual help of Lisa, we've broken down items that can help guide you through Taurus season, according to your zodiac sign.
If you're a Gemini, you might need something for relaxation, because you're at the beginning of a new 12-year expansion cycle. For the Capricorns, your sense of self is expanding this month, so you may need the assistance of a reflective surface. Tauruses, it's your time, and you're ready for some new accomplishments over the next few weeks. Lisa breaks it down for every sign, so keep on scrolling to read your horoscope and discover the best items to help your inner It Girl through this Taurus season.
Let's get astrological.
Taurus (April 19 - May 20)
According to Lisa, "You've got the Jupiter/Uranus meet-up right alongside your Sun, and it's signaling some significant changes ahead. Things have shifted, and there's no going back to the way they were. But here's the good news: those strengths and skills that brought you success and security are still firmly intact. Now is the time to expand how you utilize all those wonderful gifts you possess."
Adding, "You know what? Fear tends to target our greatest strengths, not our weaknesses. That's because our strengths have the power to propel us into the unknown – a place our survival instincts tend to resist. But here's the thing: you don't just want to survive; you want to thrive. So, gather tangible proof of your capabilities." And, "When self-doubt creeps in, remind yourself of what's already true: you're amazing at turning dreams into reality. It's just time for some fresh accomplishments."
Lamare 800+ Vision Board Collage Book
"Consider creating an achievement wall, or maybe put together a scrapbook of your proudest moments," Lisa suggests. Or create a vision board with this DIY book. It includes over 800 images and quotes, and reviewers rave that it's easy to use and creates a perfect dreamscape.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Greenfield exclaims, "Phew! Jupiter is making its way to your Sun sign by the end of May, and it's forming a trine with Pluto. This marks the beginning of a new 12-year expansion cycle! I know you twins can soar through ideas faster than a speeding bullet, but right now, it's important to take it easy. This isn't your typical Jupiter transit; it's much more significant. It's a powerful upgrade on how you perceive things and how the world sees YOU."
She adds, "While you're fantastic at devouring fresh ideas, now's the time to practice sifting through all that incoming information. With Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus, your body can provide valuable feedback on whether an idea resonates with you or not. Make sure to create good rest stops for your mind, body, and spirit, allowing your heart to guide the way. It's essential to let your heart determine what aligns with you and what doesn't. Trying to analyze your way through this process will only make things more challenging. Instead, consider taking a new approach. Tell yourself the history of you, through your heart and not your head and see what happens."
JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones
For Gemini, Lisa explains that they'll need something "to listen to while they decompress between their intellectual leaps." That's why this pair of wireless, on-ear headphones are a solid pick. They feature up to 40 hours of listening time on a full charge and only take 2 hours to charge back up.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
When it comes to Cancers, Greenfield reports, "The world could definitely use more of you, and there's no denying that. While you find comfort in your familiar people and routines for security, you're actually quite adept with small groups and even larger ones. Your learning curve lies in creating safe spaces to explore these groups and uncover how you shine within them. Yes, there might be some tension as you expand your horizons, but choose wisely, and you'll receive useful feedback that reveals just how much stronger and valuable you are than you realized.
"Include enough risk to stretch yourself, and enough solid ground as you reach for more. You've got a real feel for nature's unique rhythm, so keep your own schedule, please. No rushing the tides, right? Your gifts aren't just meant to be kept to yourself; they're needed more than you might realize. Remember, you don't have to be all things to all people. Saying a centered yes or no to strangers is part of your learning curve. Practice and leave measuring progress for another day."
Jon Kabat-Zinn Teaches Mindfulness and Meditation
In order for Cancers to reach and stretch themselves, Lisa calls out this Herbal Apprenticeship Master Class, or something like this Mindfulness and Meditation class from Master Class. It teaches you how to incorporate meditation into your daily life over 20 video lessons (6 hours 30 minutes total), and starts at just $10 a month.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Watch out, Leos, Lisa reports, "This month marks the expiration of some karmic contracts for you. Any lingering wounds from feeling unseen or unacknowledged in your younger years can now be addressed and healed. The person who most needs to offer you praise and recognition for your worthiness is none other than yourself. There's a sense of freedom and peace, albeit perhaps a bit surprising, in letting go of those old battles for respect.
"This turning point in your life has you moving forward alongside those who truly see and appreciate you, led by your own self-affirmation. It's time to rewrite your story, one that really acknowledges past struggles but highlights how far you've come and how brave you've been. Become your best audience for those heroic efforts and the world will follow suit."
feela Dotted Journal Kit
Lisa recognizes that Leos need to "dictate and craft your new story" this month, so this bullet journal kit is ideal. It features 224 dotted pages for creation, and includes stencils, stickers, washi tape, and more. And though the set includes markers, I'm a fan of getting these new markers from Sharpie that don't bleed and give you a paint-like effect on the page.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Lisa breaks it down for the Virgos: "You're familiar with the mental tug-of-war that often takes place in your head, right? Well, I've got some good news for you – that battle is finally coming to a welcome end. This change is easier for you, but it still requires an investment on your part. Those pesky shaming and blaming thoughts don't like to be sidelined when they have so much to say.
"The best way to break a habit you don't like is to replace it with one that you do. That's where having a ritual comes in handy. This ritual serves to counter whatever's wrong with what's right. There's always plenty of evidence of both being present. When your mind criticizes, balance what you don't like with what you do. With time, it'll become second nature to link the two, and before you know it, there'll be no more battle."
Your Guide to Self-Discovery: Twenty Ways to Find the True You
To ease the stress of these challenging months, Lisa suggests this book for self-discovery. It includes tutorials on numerology, karma, dreams, and more, plus Greenfield even contributed a chapter (so she knows it's good).
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Libras, Lisa advises that, "Good Advisors help rewrite the past, my friend. Because when you view the past through a broader lens, you see a much more empowering story about you and your relationships. As eclipses highlight relationships this year, they all have upgrades available. The goal is greater self-trust and the ability to experience more equitable partnerships of any kind.
"Take a page from the book with the same name. When conflicts arise, employ this simple phrase: "Can you please speak to me as if I am someone you love?" Your natural diplomacy can encourage a kinder, more balanced approach to any interaction. If it's a work setting, substitute "respect" for "love." Who better than you, artful Libra, to deftly shift the tone and open countless new opportunities to connect?"
Talk to Me Like I'm Someone You Love, revised edition: Relationship Repair in a Flash
Like Lisa mentioned, it's important to take a page from this book when conflicts arise in your relationships at home and work. It's an interactive relationship tool, containing flash cards for expressing your feelings and sections for making love and deepening trust.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
When it comes to Scorpios, Lisa says, "You thrive on challenges because they unveil more of your untapped strengths, right? Well, get ready because you've got one this month. With the Jupiter/Uranus meetup alongside the Sun opposing your Sun sign, you'll be learning through contrast in the weeks ahead. It'll become clearer what you don't like, what didn't work out, and what you lack.
"But here's the silver lining: once you pinpoint what's missing, you'll uncover unexplored territories within yourself to create more of the life you deeply desire. While it might be tempting to embrace the dark intensity of it all, try balancing it out with some lighter experiences. Strong sunlight can cater to your appetite for the extreme too, just remember to wear protection. There's no need to burn through this transformative time."
SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses, 2 pairs
What better way to protect yourself when you're in the sunlight, like Lisa mentioned, than with these two pairs of vintage-inspired sunglasses. They come in a wide variety of colors and tints, and contain UV400 protection for blocking 100% of UVA and UVB rays. They're also backed by over 41,000 5-star Amazon reviews, praising the style and fit.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 19)
Greenfield points out that you Archers, "tend to overestimate yourself, and that can lead to some tough consequences. It's not that we don't adore those grand gestures of benevolence; it's just difficult to watch you scramble when you put so much pressure on yourself. Remember, it's okay to feel tired. You're human too, even though you might hide it well. You're probably more familiar with your superpowers than any other sign.
"That's why, as Jupiter moves into Gemini opposite you, the year ahead prioritizes you embracing your humanity more than your divinity. This means you need to reorganize your priorities and view everything through kinder eyes—for yourself. Take a break, grab a journal, and jot down some big thoughts before you try to make them happen. Take pleasure in your gifts. Then, acknowledge the areas where you hit your limits. Recognizing your excellence can help you navigate those more humbling moments. Remember, they all fit together beautifully, and once you realize that, you can finally take that much-needed rest."
BAGAIL 8 Set Packing Cubes
As Lisa suggests, it's important for Sagittarius to take a break this month. Get out, take a trip, and get a set of these 8 packing cubes that make it so easy to travel. They include cubes of different sizes for your clothes, plus a shoe bag, toiletry bag, sock bag, and more.
Capricorn (December 20 - January 19)
Capricorns, Lisa reports that "Your sense of self is expanding this month, and with good reason. You've made some solid decisions and built trust in your instincts as you broaden your sphere of influence. Navigating the need for change alongside conditioned fears takes real skill, and you're doing it. Set aside any impatience for those tangible results you adore. Mistakes are part of the learning curve—an indication that you're growing and taking risks. Give yourself credit for that before diving into ensuring everything is just right next time.
"You're not usually the first person to do mirror work, but this month is an excellent time to engage in it. Stand eye to eye with yourself and speak some well-deserved compliments while you do. Hear them, see them, and breathe them in. Like those sure-footed mountain goats, you're climbing to new heights. Take a moment to acknowledge how brave you are as you do so. It will only bolster your confidence for the next peak."
Compact Mirror with LED Light
"Consider anything reflective such as mirrors or compacts," Lisa suggests for Capricorns. With this rechargeable compact mirror, you can adjust the brightness, look at the regular or magnified mirror to touch up your makeup, and easily slip it in your bag when you're on the go.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Stay mindful, Aquarians, Lisa points out, "There's a revolution brewing, and you're right in the thick of it. However, I see all sorts of tangible support for these significant life changes around you. The question is, are you comfortable receiving it? You typically prefer some breathing room between yourself and those who get too emotionally close. But don't worry; you don't have to give up your independence, at least not all at once. In fact, why not see it as an upgrade to healthy interdependence that offers more quality life to enjoy?
"Let your senses ground you from the airy view you excel at in life. Be present in this moment with what feels good, sounds good, or smells good. When you combine that expansive understanding of the world with daily delights, you've got a winning combination that makes life truly delicious. More of that, please, right?"
ASAKUKI 500ml Essential Oil Diffuser
While you Aquarians are being present in the moment with your senses, this top-rated essential oil diffuser can help you along the way. It features a strong and fine mist to add moisture into the air and includes the glow of a light (with 7 colors) that you can turn on and off. The diffuser lasts for 18 hours at a time, includes a remote control, and oils are sold separately.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Greenfield reports, "What a relief, tender Pisceans! You have so much support this month to help alleviate your suffering. It's never easy for you to say no to others, but suddenly you find yourself with more capacity to do so kindly and effectively. Of course, there will always be a few who test your boundaries. However, you'll be pleasantly surprised to discover it's possible, even when it's not easy. Don't push yourself too hard. It's important to give yourself some soft space and comfort food in small doses.
"When you intentionally take care of yourself, you'll find less need to escape difficult conversations. Remember, while water may seem yielding, over time it can wear down even the hardest stone. Be patient, be persistent, and practice saying authentic yes and no without feeling the need to provide excessive explanations. You'll be amazed at what can happen when you do!"
SMINIKER Rain Cloud Humidifiers 450ML
Pisces, you're a water sign, and Lisa recommends any water feature, like this rain cloud humidifier. It includes 7 color light modes, the gentle sound of rain, and features a compact design that easily fits on your nightstand or desktop.
Aries (March 21 - April 18)
And, finally, Greenfield explains, "You've just walked through one of the most eventful months of your life, and guess what? You made it! Take a bow, please. You might not realize it, but there are more people watching you with admiration than you think. Why not take a moment to reflect on how much you've accomplished, despite any misjudgments Mercury Retrograde threw your way?
"Remember, it's not the mistakes that matter most; it's what you do next. The more you learn to embrace everything that happens as part of your journey, the more you'll emerge as the natural leader you are. Like a contestant on Last Chef Standing, you're ready to tackle any task and come out victorious. Now, let's see if you can savor the journey a bit more along the way."
Amazon Basics 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set
Any chef prep or kitchen items is important for Aries in the coming weeks, according to Lisa. This 14-piece kitchen knife set includes high carbon stainless-steel blades, a variety of different kinds of knives (from steak to paring knives), plus a block to keep them all together. Reviewers rave about their value and sharpness when preparing meals.
Meet the Expert
Celebrity Intuitive Reader Lisa Greenfield works with some of the biggest stars in TV and film to identify mental roadblocks by tapping into each individual's intuitive guidance system, and helping them discover their bigger, better Truth.