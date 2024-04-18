Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Surprise Performance Is the Sweet Escape You Need Right Now

Watch : Gwen Stefani Addresses Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors

No performance is complete without Blake Shelton's honey bee.

Which is why the country star surprised the crowd at the opening night for his new Las Vegas bar Ole Red by bringing out his wife Gwen Stefani, who was coming off a show-stopping performance with No Doubt at Coachella.

"Gwen Stefani, everybody!" Blake said to the crowd of 500 on April 17, according to People. "I don't know if you all heard it but there's a thing called Coachella last weekend. Gwen was over at Coachella Saturday, flew to Nashville for a wedding, and she's been a trouper and now she wanted to be here tonight."

The couple—who tied the knot in 2021 after meeting on the set of The Voice in 2014—then sang their duets "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody But You."

Blake and Gwen's performance comes shortly after Gwen spoke to the solid foundation of their relationship—and how important that's been for her as insecurities have crept up.

"I had been going through those times where you're questioning: 'Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?'" the 54-year-old told NYLON in an interview published April 9. "In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what's happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen."