The Walking Dead’s Tom Payne Welcomes Twins With Wife Jennifer Åkerman

Watch : Tom Payne Talks "Prodigal Son" & Life Post "Walking Dead"

Tom Payne is a twin dad now.

The Walking Dead actor announced that he and his wife of three years, Jennifer Åkerman, have welcomed their second and third child into the family—in addition to their 2-year-old son Harrison.

"We are overjoyed to share the news that on April 1st, 2024, we welcomed twins into our family," the couple said in a statement to People. "An entirely unexpected and wonderful surprise."

And the couple—who first began dating in 2013 before getting engaged in 2018—are thrilled at their growing family, but shared that their son is perhaps even more so.

"Harrison is over the moon to have not one but two new siblings," Tom added in a statement. "Jennifer and I have joked that he had something to do with this because there's nothing he likes more than a house full of people."

News of the couple's identical twins—whose names and sexes have not yet been revealed—also comes amid the premiere of their new podcast, California Dreamin', in which they'll detail their lives as parents—and their unexpected twin pregnancy.