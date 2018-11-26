The Walking Dead's Tom Payne Reveals He's Engaged

Mon., Nov. 26, 2018

Tom Payne, Jennifer Akerman

Tom Payne has some big news to share with his fans.

Following Sunday's shocking episode of The Walking Dead, the actor appeared on the live after-show Talking Dead where he had some personal news to reveal.

When recalling the moment showrunner Angela Kang warned him about the demise of his character, Tom dropped his new relationship status.

"I got the call like, an episode before and I was texting my girlfriend, now fiancée," he began before host Chris Hardwick interrupted with a big "congratulations."

While specific details about the proposal remain private for now, it's clear Tom and Swedish singer and model Jennifer Akerman are madly in love.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the actor took to Instagram and expressed gratitude for the leading lady in his life.

"Thankful today for the path my life has taken up till now and all the people that have helped and supported me along the way," he wrote on social media. "Especially the special lady peeking out from behind me in the photo! America has given me a lot. I'm doing my best to return the love. Happy Thanksgiving everybody!"

As for what makes this relationship different from previous ones, Tom explained in a recent interview that Jennifer always keeps it real.

"She was the first person who wasn't afraid to challenge me and call me on my s—t," he recalled to Women's Health magazine. "A few weeks in, we had an argument on the street, and I said to her, 'I don't do this!' I was in a relationship for 10 years before this one, and we never argued, mainly because I always had the power. But with this relationship, it's a fifty-fifty split. We're totally invested."

Congratulations to the couple on their happy news.

