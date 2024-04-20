Why Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Romance Is Still Fifty Shades of Passionate

Watch : Aaron & Sam Taylor-Johnson Planning New Movie Together

Sam Taylor-Johnson and her husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson may just be proof that all you really need is love.

Because 16 years into a romance that began when Sam, 57, directed Aaron, 33, in his role as Beatles legend John Lennon in 2009's Nowhere Boy they have all they need. They've got their daughters—Angelica, 26, and Jessie, 18, from Sam's 11-year marriage to art dealer Jay Jopling and Wylda, 13, and Romy, 12, the girls they welcomed ahead of their 2012 vows. "Four very strong, opinionated young women," as Sam recently described them to The Hollywood Reporter.

And they have their home base, relocating to a five-bedroom, 16th century farm house in Somerset, England after spending their COVID years locked down in the Hollywood Hills.

Most importantly, though, they've mastered the art of shutting out the sort of speculation that began when a then 42-year-old Sam connected with her 18-year-old star. "There are times where it's uncomfortable," Sam allowed to THR of the attention. "Most of the time we zone it out and stay pretty private. We tend to retreat. Kids and school runs keep you pretty grounded."