Why Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Romance Is Still Fifty Shades of Passionate

Sam Taylor-Johnson and her husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson may just be proof that all you really need is love.
Because 16 years into a romance that began when Sam, 57, directed Aaron, 33, in his role as Beatles legend John Lennon in 2009's Nowhere Boy they have all they need. They've got their daughters—Angelica, 26, and Jessie, 18, from Sam's 11-year marriage to art dealer Jay Jopling and Wylda, 13, and Romy, 12, the girls they welcomed ahead of their 2012 vows. "Four very strong, opinionated young women," as Sam recently described them to The Hollywood Reporter.
And they have their home base, relocating to a five-bedroom, 16th century farm house in Somerset, England after spending their COVID years locked down in the Hollywood Hills.
Most importantly, though, they've mastered the art of shutting out the sort of speculation that began when a then 42-year-old Sam connected with her 18-year-old star. "There are times where it's uncomfortable," Sam allowed to THR of the attention. "Most of the time we zone it out and stay pretty private. We tend to retreat. Kids and school runs keep you pretty grounded."
Together, they've quietly built a successful 12-year marriage. One that's already outpaced Sam's union to Jay, she recently pointed out.
"So, if you think of it in that way," the Back to Black director put it to The Guardian, "then the age gap doesn't really make any difference." Certainly not to them, anyway. "It comes up on the outside perspective of people who don't know us," she explained, noting they've come to accept that some observers will always have questions. "We're a bit of an anomaly, but it's that thing: after 14 years you just think, surely by now it doesn't really matter?"
What does hold significance, is the Calvin Klein spokesmodel's ability to balance her out.
"He gives me that sort of stability, calmness," the London native continued of her fellow Brit. "I'm definitely the kind of frenetic, mad energy that needs someone to anchor me. Keep me a bit more grounded. Which he certainly does. He really loves being quiet, in nature. He's a real stay-at-home person."
Such was the case even when he was a teenager.
Already years into his career when he auditioned for Sam in 2008, the Kick-Ass star noted to Rolling Stone U.K. this past March, "What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their 20s, I was doing when I was 13."
So, yes, he understands that it might feel a bit expedited how quickly they went from colleagues to engaged parents-to-be, Aaron dropping to one knee in 2009, as he would later share with Harper's Bazaar, "a year to the minute after we met." He just doesn't get why anyone else really cares.
"You're doing something too quickly for someone else?" he posed to Rolling Stone. "I don't understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It's bizarre to me."
Because he was certain that the director was his person pretty much the moment he spied her wearing "this white shirt that she still has, that I love," he told Harper's Bazaar.
He'd been preparing for the audition for the past six weeks, certain that it would change his life. And it did. But not because he nabbed the part of the iconic musician.
"I knew instantly that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this person," he recalled to The Telegraph in 2019. "I knew I wanted a family with her, I knew I wanted kids, and a month later she was pregnant with our first child."
Wylda came along in July 2010 with little sister Romy following 18 months later. Five months after that, Sam—in a dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, the same designer Kate Middleton relied on for her vows—wed her Tom Ford-clad groom in Somerset, England.
"If I had been cynical for a second, it wouldn't have worked," Sam noted to The Guardian. "If I had questioned anything, it would never have worked. I'm quite instinctual. I've gone feet first into everything in my life. I'm always, 'This seems amazing', and I jump straight in and go through the experience, whether good or bad. It's definitely a 'F--k it, let's go with it' approach. And I'm a great believer that the heart overrides everything. Love conquers all."
Not that the pair have had to navigate all that many hardships.
Each have continued to nurture red hot careers with Sam behind the camera for 2018's A Million Little Pieces and a little film you may have heard of called Fifty Shades of Grey and Aaron's collection of roles in Godzilla, Tenet, Bullet Train, The Fall Guy and as a Marvel villain in Kraven the Hunter making him the presumed frontrunner to fill James Bonds' black loafers. But to them, nothing is more compelling than their private life at home.
"We live behind walls," Aaron explained to Harper's Bazaar. "Literally, figuratively, and deliberately. You'll never see our children or any of our most personal moments on social media or in the press. We have our professional lives and our life together, and we keep them apart."
They did team up for A Million Little Pieces (after Nowhere Boy, she explained, "We always wanted to replicate that experience, to do something that had that type of intensity, to make another film together") but before that, said Aaron, he turned down more parts than he took.
Though he revealed to Esquire last year that he was up for some roles in "big, huge" franchise films, "I wanted, purely, to be with my babies," he explained. "I didn't want to be taken away from them. I battled with what that would be like."
Because despite collecting a Golden Globe in 2017 for his role in Nocturnal Animals, the day-to-day drudgery of being Dad feels even more rewarding.
"In my opinion, the actor that goes job to job becomes f--king boring," he explained. "You know that someone's going to pick you up, take you to work, do your makeup, tell you, 'Here's your mark. These are your lines. You're f--king great!' And on to the next job. F--k off. I'm sure people dream of that. If this is what you want to do, that's great. It doesn't feed my soul. I enjoy the normality of things, the everyday stuff. Getting my kids ready in the mornings, taking them to school and activities—that's plenty. That feeds my soul."
As for the rest of the trappings, well, the kids have a fun time playing with his trophy. "It's quite funny," he told E! News. "They do like their acceptance speech, which is a lot better than mine, that's for sure. It just pops around the house. it's quite nice."
Quite nice is also an apt way to describe the romance that has seen the pair spend just a handful of days apart in their decade-plus together. Keep reading to learn more about their love, love, love.