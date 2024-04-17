Ashanti Announces She's Pregnant and Engaged to Nelly

Ashanti confirmed she is pregnant with her and Nelly’s first baby’s together and revealed they are also engaged

Ashanti and Nelly are taking a new ride that will change their lives.

Seven months after the couple confirmed they had rekindled their romance, the "Rock wit U" singer shared she is pregnant with her and Nelly's first baby and they are engaged.

"This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation," Ashanti, 43, told Essence in a statement April 16. "Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience."

She also shared the pregnancy news on Instagram with a video showing her preparing for a performance. When asked how much time she needs, she declared, "I'm gonna need about nine months."

While couple's baby will be Ashanti's first child, Nelly, 49, is a father of four—he shares daughter Chanelle, 30, and son Cornell Haynes III, 25, with ex Channetta Valentine and adopted Shawn and Sydney Thomas, his sister Jackie Donahue's kids, after she died of cancer in 2005, Essence reported.

Nelly and Ashanti dated on and off for almost 10 years until they seemingly broke up for good in 2013. However, they sparked rumors of a reconciliation last April when they were spotted together in Las Vegas. The "Country Grammar" artist confirmed on the Philo TV show Boss Moves with Rasheeda in September that he and the singer were back together and "cool again."

He added, "I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn't anything that was like, I don't think, planned."

The following month, Nelly, made their renewed romance Instagram official with a heartfelt birthday tribute to Ashanti.

"Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women," the "Ride wit Me" singer captioned his post. "I know.. @ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!"

Ashanti responded, "Awwwwww Thanku Big head!!!!!!!! love ya!!!!"

