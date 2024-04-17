1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares New Photos Amid Weight Loss Journey

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton posted new selfies as she continues her body transformation and received praise from fans as well as her own doctor.

By Corinne Heller Apr 17, 2024 8:17 PMTags
Weight Loss1000 Lb SistersTammy Slaton
Watch: 1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Claps Back at “Irritating” Comments

Tammy Slaton's latest photos documenting her weight loss transformation have earned her praise from fans and even her doctor.

The 1000-lb Sisters star, who has lost more than 400 pounds in the two years since undergoing bariatric surgery and spending time at a weight loss clinic, recently shared a bunch of new selfies on Instagram. And among those gushing over the April 15 pics was her surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, who commented on a post of Tammy and her new cat Chocolate, "You are killing it!"

The 37-year-old also received kudos from a slew of fans. "Yas girl check them collarbones. Looking good sis," one person wrote, while another commented, "Holy neck bones!! You look great girl!! So proud of you!!"

Tammy—who has documented her weight loss journey on 1000-lb Sisters—shared in December that she weighed 285 pounds, down from her starting point of 717.

TLC has since shown the star undergoing new experiences she felt more comfortable trying after slimming down, such as sitting in the front passenger seat of a car for the first time in almost 20 years and traveling on a plane for the first time ever.

photos
Stars' Candid Quotes About Their Weight Loss Journeys

"When I actually got on the plane and sat down and was comfortable," Tammy said, "I was kind of surprised that I didn't need both seats that we paid for."

Trending Stories

1

Riley Strain's Family Addresses Friends’ Reaction to His Disappearance

2

Riley Strain’s Mom Shares Final Messages Sent Before Disappearance

3
Exclusive

Jennifer Love Hewitt Debuts 3 Kids on Book Cover: All the Details

It's not the only way her quality of life has improved since the start of her weight loss journey. "Before I was in rehab, I was bitter, unhappy, very super suicidal, depressed and just mean," she said on TikTok in February. "I had this 'I don't care attitude' back then. I still do but it's not as bad. I'm working on myself still."

Tammy continued, "I try not to let things get to me anymore like they used to."

Keep reading to for an in-depth look at her weight loss journey:

TLC

Sharing Her Journey

Since 2020, TLC viewers have watched Tammy Slaton's journey on 1000-lb Sisters. She underwent bariatric surgery in mid-2022 and since then, fans have continued to witness her transformation on TV and on social media. As of December 2023, she has lost 440 pounds and weighs about 285.

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

Summertime Style

The reality star shared a snap of herself in a floral print dress on Instagram in June.

Instagram

Squad Photo

That same month, Tammy posted a group photo with her brother Chris Combs and YouTuber Chelcie Lynn.

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

A Heartbreaking Loss

On July 1, Tammy mourned the death of her husband Caleb Willingham. "Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much," she wrote on Instagram alongside throwback photos, "thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness."

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

Mirror Selfie

Tammy stopped for a series of bathroom selfies, shared on Instagram Aug. 25.

Instagram (queentammy86)

Posing in Jeans

Tammy proudly posed for an Instagram selfie in jeans Oct. 18.

TikTok / Tammy Slaton

Tie-Dyed Style

Tammy posted this video on TikTok in January 2024.

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

"Killing It"

After she shared new selfies in April 2024, her weight loss surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, commented, "You are killing it!"

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

Great Cat-titude

Tammy included in her update a pic of herself with her cat, Chocolate.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Riley Strain's Family Addresses Friends’ Reaction to His Disappearance

2

Riley Strain’s Mom Shares Final Messages Sent Before Disappearance

3
Exclusive

Jennifer Love Hewitt Debuts 3 Kids on Book Cover: All the Details

4

Travis Kelce Details Enchanted Coachella Date Night With Taylor Swift

5

Jenna Dewan Seeks Millions From Channing Tatum Amid Divorce Filings