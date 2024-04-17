1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares New Photos Amid Weight Loss Journey

Watch : 1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Claps Back at “Irritating” Comments

Tammy Slaton's latest photos documenting her weight loss transformation have earned her praise from fans and even her doctor.

The 1000-lb Sisters star, who has lost more than 400 pounds in the two years since undergoing bariatric surgery and spending time at a weight loss clinic, recently shared a bunch of new selfies on Instagram. And among those gushing over the April 15 pics was her surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, who commented on a post of Tammy and her new cat Chocolate, "You are killing it!"

The 37-year-old also received kudos from a slew of fans. "Yas girl check them collarbones. Looking good sis," one person wrote, while another commented, "Holy neck bones!! You look great girl!! So proud of you!!"

Tammy—who has documented her weight loss journey on 1000-lb Sisters—shared in December that she weighed 285 pounds, down from her starting point of 717.

TLC has since shown the star undergoing new experiences she felt more comfortable trying after slimming down, such as sitting in the front passenger seat of a car for the first time in almost 20 years and traveling on a plane for the first time ever.