Jennifer Love Hewitt Debuts Her 3 Kids on Book Cover: All the Details

Jennifer Love Hewitt is entering a spellbinding new chapter—with help from her family.
The 9-1-1 actress proudly shared the cover of her memoir Inheriting Magic: My Journey Through Grief, Joy, Celebration, and Making Every Day Magical, which features her and husband Brian Hallisay's three kids Autumn James, 10, Atticus James, 8, and Aidan James, 2.
In the sweet image, which marks the first time Jennifer has publicly shown her kids' faces, the Heartbreakers star holds up a wand and her spell book, while Autumn, Atticus and Aidan join in on the mystical moment.
"It was the most stressful decision to show our kids or not show them," Jennifer exclusively told E! News. "But my husband and I felt like we couldn't really tell our story without knowing who they are and how they have made our lives so full and magical."
In Inheriting Magic, set for release December 10, Jennifer details her private journey following the death of her mother, Patricia Hewitt, in 2012.
"My kids also saved me in grief," she added. "They are gifts from my mom and have filled our hearts in such an incredible way. This book is for them!"
And for her mom.
"I felt healed enough from losing my mom to finally be able to write about it," she shared. "I also have seen how creating little bits of magic for my kids and friends makes our memories and everyday lives special. I wanted to honor my mom and how much being a mom means to me and this felt like the best way."
And although the I Know What You Did Last Summer alum has been a household name for years, Jennifer is excited for fans to get a rare look inside her world.
"The real me. The mom me and not just the public version which has been so much of my life," she told E!. "It meant a lot in my healing journey to cry and write about my mom, to hurt and still honor her with telling people how special she was and still is in my life."
"I reached a greater place of healing from writing this book," the 45-year-old added. "But it also shows birthday parties, holidays, how to plan and some family recipes that I hold special. As I create my brand, The Holiday Junkie, I wanted to show why I am that person and how it's a mindset and way of life not just a brand."
