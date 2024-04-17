Jennifer Love Hewitt Debuts Her 3 Kids on Book Cover: All the Details

Watch : Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares RARE Glimpse of Her Kids at Disneyland

Jennifer Love Hewitt is entering a spellbinding new chapter—with help from her family.

The 9-1-1 actress proudly shared the cover of her memoir Inheriting Magic: My Journey Through Grief, Joy, Celebration, and Making Every Day Magical, which features her and husband Brian Hallisay's three kids Autumn James, 10, Atticus James, 8, and Aidan James, 2.

In the sweet image, which marks the first time Jennifer has publicly shown her kids' faces, the Heartbreakers star holds up a wand and her spell book, while Autumn, Atticus and Aidan join in on the mystical moment.

"It was the most stressful decision to show our kids or not show them," Jennifer exclusively told E! News. "But my husband and I felt like we couldn't really tell our story without knowing who they are and how they have made our lives so full and magical."

In Inheriting Magic, set for release December 10, Jennifer details her private journey following the death of her mother, Patricia Hewitt, in 2012.

"My kids also saved me in grief," she added. "They are gifts from my mom and have filled our hearts in such an incredible way. This book is for them!"

And for her mom.