Proof Kourtney Kardashian's Vibe Right Now Is Just Living Life With Her Family

As she's done in previous years, Kourtney will likely celebrate her birthday with her loved ones by her side. And while her Instagram followers have already seen the photos from her pre-birthday getaway on a yacht and seven cakes (we can't eat them, but how exciting is it to smell them?), they'll have to wait a little longer to see what Travis has in store for the actual day.

Last year, the Blink-182 drummer, 48, planned a romantic getaway to San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif., and the pair stayed in the same cottage former president John F. Kennedy and former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy visited during their honeymoon in 1953. And if that wasn't enough, Travis also got Kourtney a drawing by artist Yoshitomo Nara that auction house Sotheby's noted sold for nearly $162,000.