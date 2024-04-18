Proof Kourtney Kardashian's Vibe Right Now Is Just Living Life With Her Family

Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's 45th birthday on April 18 by keeping up with her and Travis Barker's family photos.

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Gives New Glimpse of Baby Rocky on Spring Break

Kourtney Kardashian may argue that her latest era is the most interesting to look at. 

After all, The Kardashians star is entering her 45th year with plenty of reasons to celebrate. Not only are she and her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner about to debut the fifth season of their Hulu series, but Kourtney is also running her Lemme empire, marking two years of marriage with Travis Barker and coming up on six months with baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker.

"This has been such an incredible year filled with so many blessings," Kourtney said on the season four finale of The Kardashians, which dropped in November. "I've been married for a year. We've been blessed with this miracle."

Their miracle joins the couple's six other children—Kourtney co-parents kids Mason Disick, 14; Penelope Disick, 11; and Reign Disick, 9, with ex Scott Disick, and Travis shares son Landon Barker, 20; daughter Alabama Barker, 18; and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

And if you're wondering how the Poosh founder feels about having such a big household, lemme, er rather her, explain.

"I love the idea of a blended family," she said on a 2022 episode of The Kardashians. "I think the more kids the merrier and it's like more people to love. I am really close to Travis' kids and I love them and it's a beautiful thing."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

As she's done in previous years, Kourtney will likely celebrate her birthday with her loved ones by her side. And while her Instagram followers have already seen the photos from her pre-birthday getaway on a yacht and seven cakes (we can't eat them, but how exciting is it to smell them?), they'll have to wait a little longer to see what Travis has in store for the actual day.

Last year, the Blink-182 drummer, 48, planned a romantic getaway to San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif., and the pair stayed in the same cottage former president John F. Kennedy and former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy visited during their honeymoon in 1953. And if that wasn't enough, Travis also got Kourtney a drawing by artist Yoshitomo Nara that auction house Sotheby's noted sold for nearly $162,000.

As fans wait to see what this year will bring, celebrate Kourtney's birthday by scrolling through her and Travis' family photos from over the years.

Instagram / Travis Barker

Like Father, Like Son

Rocky Thirteen makes a cameo in his dad's photos from the Australia/New Zealand leg of Blink-182's world tour in March 2024.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Mom & Me Mirror Selfie

Penelope Disick appears with her mother on their family trip to Australia, during Blink-182's tour in February 2024.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Australian Summer

Reign Disick and Penelope Disick enjoy some fun in the sun during their family trip to Australia during Blink-182's tour in February 2024.

Instagram / Travis Barker

Kravis Down Under

Kourtney and Travis enjoy some touristy activities in Australia during Blink-182's tour in February 2024.

Instagram/@kourtneykardashian

Boys Club

In honor of Landon's 20th birthday in October 2023, Kourtney shares a throwback photo from 2017 of the then-teenager hanging out with Mason.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ

Celebrating Dad

Travis is joined by Kourtney and Landon at GQ's Men of the Year party in November 2022.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

A Fashionable Family

Kourtney and Travis take Alabama to Tommy Factory's New York Fashion Week show in September 2022.

Girl Gang

Alabama snaps a silly selfie with  half-sister Atiana annd Kourt and her daughter Penelope Disick during the Kardashians star's May 2022 wedding with Travis.

Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney takes a break from her wedding festivities in to pose for a selfie with Alabama.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Meet the Kardashian-Barkers

Travis Barker take daughter Alabama Barker, son Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya to the premiere of The Kardashians in April 2022. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian is joined by her youngest son Reign Disick.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Front Row

Kourtney's oldest son, Mason Disick, tags along with Alabama and Atiana to Travis and Kourtney's front row outing at the AMIRI fashion show in February 2022.

Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shares a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign pose at Disneyland in April 2022 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spend the day at the Happiest Place on Earth in April 2022 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney strike a pose.

A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him in March 2022.

Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve 2021, the Kardashian-Jenners join the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoy a game of checkers, while Kourtney and matriarch MJ watch the pair.

The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday in December 2021, Kourtney and Travis surprise her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. Her dad writes in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok Fun

Travis appears with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama writes on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrate their engagement. "I love u both!"

Amusement Park Fun

Landon joins his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween 2021 fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruits her son Mason for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama in 2022.

Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya pose as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign's Frankenstein.

Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope rocks a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing. This time, the crew heads to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captures Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walks around carrying her on his shoulders.

The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July 2021.

Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July 2021 than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Twinning

Atiana opts to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

