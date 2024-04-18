Proof Kourtney Kardashian's Vibe Right Now Is Just Living Life With Her Family

Kourtney Kardashian may argue that her latest era is the most interesting to look at.
After all, The Kardashians star is entering her 45th year with plenty of reasons to celebrate. Not only are she and her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner about to debut the fifth season of their Hulu series, but Kourtney is also running her Lemme empire, marking two years of marriage with Travis Barker and coming up on six months with baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker.
"This has been such an incredible year filled with so many blessings," Kourtney said on the season four finale of The Kardashians, which dropped in November. "I've been married for a year. We've been blessed with this miracle."
Their miracle joins the couple's six other children—Kourtney co-parents kids Mason Disick, 14; Penelope Disick, 11; and Reign Disick, 9, with ex Scott Disick, and Travis shares son Landon Barker, 20; daughter Alabama Barker, 18; and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
And if you're wondering how the Poosh founder feels about having such a big household, lemme, er rather her, explain.
"I love the idea of a blended family," she said on a 2022 episode of The Kardashians. "I think the more kids the merrier and it's like more people to love. I am really close to Travis' kids and I love them and it's a beautiful thing."
As she's done in previous years, Kourtney will likely celebrate her birthday with her loved ones by her side. And while her Instagram followers have already seen the photos from her pre-birthday getaway on a yacht and seven cakes (we can't eat them, but how exciting is it to smell them?), they'll have to wait a little longer to see what Travis has in store for the actual day.
Last year, the Blink-182 drummer, 48, planned a romantic getaway to San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif., and the pair stayed in the same cottage former president John F. Kennedy and former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy visited during their honeymoon in 1953. And if that wasn't enough, Travis also got Kourtney a drawing by artist Yoshitomo Nara that auction house Sotheby's noted sold for nearly $162,000.
As fans wait to see what this year will bring, celebrate Kourtney's birthday by scrolling through her and Travis' family photos from over the years.