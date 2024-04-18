Travel on Over to See America Ferrera's Sisterhood With Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel

Watch : "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2" Best Moments: E! News Rewind

No matter how far America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel travel on their own separate paths, somehow, they will always find their way back to each other.

Case in point? Almost 20 years after The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants premiered, the costars reunited to celebrate America's fantastic performance in Barbie. As she wrote on Instagram of the moment, "I love these women with all my heart."

And fans loved it with all their hearts when America, who is turning 40 April 18, received an Oscar nomination for the role. Naturally, Amber, Blake and Alexis all FaceTimed her to express their excitement.

"It was hilarious and funny and emotional, and it's wonderful to be celebrated and held up by my sister," the Ugly Betty alum recalled to Variety. "These women who I've had the honor of growing up with in this industry and being loved and cheered on and supported by them. Which we all do for each other. They're amazing, and such a gift in my life."