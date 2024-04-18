Travel on Over to See America Ferrera's Sisterhood With Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel

Pants equal love and America Ferrera’s bond with The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel equals true friendship.

Watch: "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2" Best Moments: E! News Rewind

No matter how far America FerreraBlake LivelyAmber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel travel on their own separate paths, somehow, they will always find their way back to each other.

Case in point? Almost 20 years after The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants premiered, the costars reunited to celebrate America's fantastic performance in Barbie. As she wrote on Instagram of the moment, "I love these women with all my heart."

And fans loved it with all their hearts when America, who is turning 40 April 18, received an Oscar nomination for the role. Naturally, Amber, Blake and Alexis all FaceTimed her to express their excitement.

"It was hilarious and funny and emotional, and it's wonderful to be celebrated and held up by my sister," the Ugly Betty alum recalled to Variety. "These women who I've had the honor of growing up with in this industry and being loved and cheered on and supported by them. Which we all do for each other. They're amazing, and such a gift in my life." 

photos
A Look at America Ferrera's Trailblazing Career

A gift that keeps on giving as these are just a few examples of the times the actresses—who also starred in the 2008 sequel based on Ann Brashares' book series—have come together over the years. And because they're friends first, it sometimes slips their minds how much nostalgia they can create when they're all in the same room.  

"We made the first movie 20 years ago," America explained on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in January. "So we'll go out for brunch, I'll be like, ‘Why are…? Oh! Because we're the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants! Like, I forget."

Instagram

And while they don't get to hang out as often as they'd like, when they do, they pick up right where they left all.

"We're all moms, we all have lives and careers," America, married to Ryan Piers Williams, continued. "So sometimes, a lot of time goes by that we don't get to see each other. But when we do get together like we did a couple weeks ago—we all got together in one of our apartments—we couldn't leave. It was like 2 a.m. It was like, 'I don't want to go, but all of us are going to be woken up by our terrible children at 6 in the morning.'" 

"It's an amazing thing to have a friendship that makes you feel like you're 20 but also has all the depth of being alive together through all of it," she added. "It's an incredible blessing."

So here's to the pants, and the sisterhood. And to celebrate America's next decade—and to hold us over as we wait and see if Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 will ever happen—here's a look back at more of the costars BFF moments. 

Instagram / America Ferrera

2023 Reunion

Blake LivelyAmber TamblynAlexis Bledel and America Ferrera reunite at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation panel event for Barbie, which featured Ferrera as a speaker, in December 2023.

Instagram
Fab Four

"Today on International Women's Day, I'm giving a shout out to the women I have been through hell and back with. The women I don't get to see enough, but when I do, we pick right back up where we left off," Amber wrote on Instagram in honor of International Women's Day in 2019. 

Instagram
Travel Buddies

"Not just my friends, but my sisters, my mentors, my inspiration—Artists, poets, activists, women. We can and do empower each other. When women support each other, we accomplish amazing things. Celebrate the women who #LeanInTogether with you," Lively captioned a group plane shot in 2016.

Instagram
When the Clock Strikes Midnight

It's become tradition for the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars Amber and America to ring in the New Year together. 

Instagram
Reunited and It Feels So Good

"Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood. We've got work to do for the next generation. Let's get to it. #TIMESUP," Ferrera captioned a sweet photo with her gal pals to kick off 2018.

Instagram
Sisters for Life

When these four get together it usually includes girl talks, funny faces, pictures and lots of hugs and we're all for it.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images
Sisters Support Sisters

No matter what the project, Bledel, Lively, Ferrera and Tamblyn are there to support each other. They attend each other's movie premieres, root for them on stage and show up to watch their plays. 

Instagram
Surprise!

"Look who dropped by my matinee today and made my day! #MySisterhood ! Love these women and the support they constantly show. @amberrosetamblyn , Blake & Alexis. #lipstogetherteethapart @2stnyc," Ferrera wrote.

Instagram
Partners in Politics

Whether it's the Times Up movement or walking in the Women's March in matching hats, these girls have each other's backs.

Instagram
The Next Generation

Their sisterhood is being passed down to the next generation through baby moments, being aunts to one another's children and gushing over each other's pregnancies along the way.

Instagram
Sisterhood Puns FTW

"Hipsterhood of the Traveling Pants," Tamblyn captioned one photo. "Sisterhood of the traveling Pinot," she captioned another. 

Instagram
Lifelong Bond

Whether they're fighting (pretend) on the set of a magazine shoot, or drawing the missing sister into a throwback photo, the sisterhood is clearly here to stay.

Instagram
Say Cheese!

The besties that brunch together, stay together.

