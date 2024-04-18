Travel on Over to See America Ferrera's Sisterhood With Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel

No matter how far America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel travel on their own separate paths, somehow, they will always find their way back to each other.
Case in point? Almost 20 years after The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants premiered, the costars reunited to celebrate America's fantastic performance in Barbie. As she wrote on Instagram of the moment, "I love these women with all my heart."
And fans loved it with all their hearts when America, who is turning 40 April 18, received an Oscar nomination for the role. Naturally, Amber, Blake and Alexis all FaceTimed her to express their excitement.
"It was hilarious and funny and emotional, and it's wonderful to be celebrated and held up by my sister," the Ugly Betty alum recalled to Variety. "These women who I've had the honor of growing up with in this industry and being loved and cheered on and supported by them. Which we all do for each other. They're amazing, and such a gift in my life."
A gift that keeps on giving as these are just a few examples of the times the actresses—who also starred in the 2008 sequel based on Ann Brashares' book series—have come together over the years. And because they're friends first, it sometimes slips their minds how much nostalgia they can create when they're all in the same room.
"We made the first movie 20 years ago," America explained on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in January. "So we'll go out for brunch, I'll be like, ‘Why are…? Oh! Because we're the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants! Like, I forget."
And while they don't get to hang out as often as they'd like, when they do, they pick up right where they left all.
"We're all moms, we all have lives and careers," America, married to Ryan Piers Williams, continued. "So sometimes, a lot of time goes by that we don't get to see each other. But when we do get together like we did a couple weeks ago—we all got together in one of our apartments—we couldn't leave. It was like 2 a.m. It was like, 'I don't want to go, but all of us are going to be woken up by our terrible children at 6 in the morning.'"
"It's an amazing thing to have a friendship that makes you feel like you're 20 but also has all the depth of being alive together through all of it," she added. "It's an incredible blessing."
So here's to the pants, and the sisterhood. And to celebrate America's next decade—and to hold us over as we wait and see if a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 will ever happen—here's a look back at more of the costars BFF moments.