Emma Roberts Reveals the Valuable Gift She Took Back From Her Ex After They Split

Watch : Emma Roberts Shows Off Her DOLL WALL in Home Tour

Emma Roberts found a delicate way to keep something from an ex for herself.

The American Horror Story alum unveiled one very special book she keeps in her Los Angeles home—and the iconic story behind it.

"This is a book I actually gave as a gift to my ex," she told Architectural Digest in a video shared April 16. "But then we broke up and I saw how much it was worth and I kept it."

The book in question? Charles Portis' 1966 classic Norwood. And while Emma didn't disclose exactly how much her copy of the book is worth, one website lists a similar copy as going for $3,360.

The 33-year-old—who previously dated Alex Pettyfer, Evan Peters and Garrett Hedlund—didn't share who she originally bought the book for, but the Scream Queens alum did share a special gift she received from her current boyfriend Cody John.