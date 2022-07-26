Garrett Hedlund Bonds With His and Emma Roberts’ Baby Rhodes in Rare Photo

Baby Rhodes is living the hakuna-matata life.
It looks like Garrett Hedlund is teaching his son all about the Lion King. The actor shared a rare new pic of him and his 18-month-old son—who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Emma Roberts—in a shop that had animal figurines. He held the tiny tot over his head, resembling the famous scene with Simba in the film.
"A Very 'Simba-bolic' moment," Garrett wrote on his July 26 post. "'Meet the BASS PRO SHOP BUFFALO....Daddies Spirit Animal."
Since the parents welcomed Rhodes back in December 2020, the two have shared minimal photos of him with the public.
Last April, Emma posted an adorable carousel of snaps on Instagram of herself wearing an outfit that her son and his pal Henry picked out for her.
"Thank you for styling me boys," Emma captioned the April 13 post. "Best day with Henry and Rhodes."
E! News confirmed in January that Emma and Garrett had gone their separate ways, one year after welcoming their baby boy. As a source exclusively told E! News at the time, "They are still co-parenting and involved in each other's lives because of their son."
For Mother's Day, Garrett thanked the Unfabulous star for giving them the best "gift," their baby boy.
"Happy Mother's Day to the most beautiful mother, dear Emma!" he wrote. "You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night. All my love."