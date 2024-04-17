Zendaya Serves Another Ace With Stunning Look at L.A. Challengers Premiere

Watch : Zendaya Defends THIS "Controversial" Look from 2014

Zendaya did not come to play games—she came to serve looks.

And that's exactly what the 27-year-old accomplished with her 'fit on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film Challengers, in which she plays tennis prodigy-turned-coach Tashi Duncan, who transforms her husband Art Donaldson from mediocre player to world champion.

For the April 16 event, Zendaya—who stars opposite Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor in the Luca Guadagnino-directed film—opted for a stunning pink-and-black Vera Wang gown, which featured a lacy bodice and full tulle and satin skirt. She paired the look with a simple updo and minimal accessories, adorning herself only in simple diamond earrings.

And this isn't the first time Zendaya's caused a racquet with her daring glam during the Challengers press tour. At the Australia premiere of the drama back in March, the Euphoria star rocked a sparkly green, floor-length Loewe gown embellished with a black drawing of a tennis player. Two weeks later, she turned heads again in a another tennis-themed Loewe look that included a short silver sleeveless dress with a pleated skirt, as well as white pumps with bright green tennis balls on each heel.