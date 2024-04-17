Is Euphoria Season 3 Still Happening? Storm Reid Says…

Watch : ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Delayed Again at HBO

Storm Reid isn't going to let Euphoria's production delay rain on her parade.

Though HBO confirmed the premiere of the teen drama's third season has been pushed back, with scripts for new episodes being written, the actress is still putting out "positive vibes in the universe" that the show will eventually return.

"We're on pause right now, but we're anxious to get back," she told E! News' Will Marfuggi at the April 16 premiere of Challengers, which stars her Euphoria castmate Zendaya. "If it's meant to be, we'll be back soon and we'll give the audience what they want and deserve."

Storm added, "Hopefully, we will be back."

For now, Storm is keeping up with her costars through social media. As the 20-year-old noted, she's euphoric every time Zendaya's OOTD from her Challengers press tour hits the feed.

"I follow her, I follow her stylist, I follow people close to her," she quipped. "I'm still a fangirl in that way." (Tune into E! News Wednesday, April 17, for more from Storm.)