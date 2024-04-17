Exclusive

Is Euphoria Season 3 Still Happening? Storm Reid Says…

Storm Reid shared her thoughts on the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria, exclusively telling E! News that she's "anxious to get back" to work.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 17, 2024 2:24 AM
Watch: ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Delayed Again at HBO

Storm Reid isn't going to let Euphoria's production delay rain on her parade.

Though HBO confirmed the premiere of the teen drama's third season has been pushed back, with scripts for new episodes being written, the actress is still putting out "positive vibes in the universe" that the show will eventually return.

"We're on pause right now, but we're anxious to get back," she told E! News' Will Marfuggi at the April 16 premiere of Challengers, which stars her Euphoria castmate Zendaya. "If it's meant to be, we'll be back soon and we'll give the audience what they want and deserve."

Storm added, "Hopefully, we will be back."

For now, Storm is keeping up with her costars through social media. As the 20-year-old noted, she's euphoric every time Zendaya's OOTD from her Challengers press tour hits the feed.

"I follow her, I follow her stylist, I follow people close to her," she quipped. "I'm still a fangirl in that way." (Tune into E! News Wednesday, April 17, for more from Storm.)

2024 TV Premiere Dates

And Storm believes her onscreen sister is "killing it" in more ways than one. In addition to all the looks Zendaya, 27, has been serving, Storm has nothing but praise for the Disney Channel alum's recent repertoire of work, including costarring in Challengers alongside Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist.  

"I've been waiting on pins and needles to see it," Storm said of the sports film, which centers around a tennis coach caught in between two rival players. "I'm so proud of her."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

And though Zendaya has been booked and busy in between seasons of Euphoria, she's still making time for her boyfriend Tom Holland, who will be starring in a London theater production of Romeo & Juliet this May. 

Sharing that she "couldn't be more proud" of the British actor, Zendaya told Vogue last month, "I'm going to try to see as many shows as I possibly can."

Challengers hits theaters April 26.

For more details on the love lives of Euphoria stars, keep reading.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Zendaya

You'd have to be living under a rock to not know that Zendaya and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland are dating. In July 2020, the actors were photographed kissing as they drove through Los Angeles, with a source telling E! News, "They became friends and started getting romantic a few months ago. They both are such great people."

And while Tom is busy breaking box office records, he's more than willing to make a cameo on Euphoria. In December, he told fans, "I want to be in Euphoria!" So keep your eyes peeled for Peter Parker in season three of the HBO series!

Dominic Fike & Hunter Schafer

It seemed love was in the air on the set of Euphoria. After weeks of speculation, Dominic and Hunter confirmed their offscreen reationship in February 2022.

However, their romance fizzled out by July 2023, with Dominic saying at the time that he's "just done being in relationships right now."

Later, in April 2024, Hunter confirmed the duo had officially split in April of the previous year, and was staying single for the time being, saying, "I want to make sure I’m good all the way before I jump into something else.”

Alessandra G / BACKGRID
Angus Cloud

The actor—whose Fezco character struck up a romance with Lexi (Maude Apatow) on season two of the HBO show—was rumored to be dating model Sydney Martin prior to his death in July 2023.

"My heart is so broken," she wrote in the wake of his passing. "I love you forever."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for HBO

Jacob Elordi

After previously dating Kissing Booth co-star Joey King and model Kaia Gerber, the actor began a romance with Olivia Jade. As of January 2024, the two are still together, a source told E! News.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle
Sydney Sweeney

She may be in a love triangle in Euphoria, but Sydney's actual dating life is much simpler. The actress is engaged to former restaurateur Jonathan Davino, who she has been dating since 2018.

"I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest," she told Cosmopolitan in 2022. "I have a great support system."

Instagram
Barbie Ferreira

While Kat questioned her love for Ethan in season two of Euphoria, there's no doubt that Barbie loves partner Elle Puckett, a musician who also goes by the pseudonym Rosie Ugly. The pair started dating in 2019 and even quarantined together during the pandemic, but Barbie keeps their love live private.

VAEM / BACKGRID
Alexa Demie

Like the rest of her co-stars, Alexa keeps her personal life off the 'gram. But she's reportedly in a long term relationship with musician Christian Berishaj, better known as JMSN. Clearly, she's his muse, as she starred in his "Act Like I'm Not Here" music video in September 2020. Plus, she's one of only two people he follows on Instagram. 

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Colman Domingo

The actor, who plays Rue's sponsor and mentor, married Raúl Domingo in 2014. It was love at first sight for the pair, who began dating after Raúl placed a Missed Connections ad on Craigslist days after they walked by each other in front of a Walgreens pharmacy in Berkeley, Calif.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
Maude Apatow

The daughter of Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow is apparently dating someone, according to an Architectural Digest apartment tour she gave in Feb. 2024. Although she didn't say the name of her "boyfriend" in the video, she's been linked to a number of celebrities, including season one Euphoria star Lukas Gage.

Meanwhile, her little sister, Iris Apatow, went Instagram official with Kate Hudson's son, Ryder Robinson, on Valentine's Day 2022.

