Is Euphoria Season 3 Still Happening? Storm Reid Says…

Storm Reid isn't going to let Euphoria's production delay rain on her parade.
Though HBO confirmed the premiere of the teen drama's third season has been pushed back, with scripts for new episodes being written, the actress is still putting out "positive vibes in the universe" that the show will eventually return.
"We're on pause right now, but we're anxious to get back," she told E! News' Will Marfuggi at the April 16 premiere of Challengers, which stars her Euphoria castmate Zendaya. "If it's meant to be, we'll be back soon and we'll give the audience what they want and deserve."
Storm added, "Hopefully, we will be back."
For now, Storm is keeping up with her costars through social media. As the 20-year-old noted, she's euphoric every time Zendaya's OOTD from her Challengers press tour hits the feed.
"I follow her, I follow her stylist, I follow people close to her," she quipped. "I'm still a fangirl in that way." (Tune into E! News Wednesday, April 17, for more from Storm.)
And Storm believes her onscreen sister is "killing it" in more ways than one. In addition to all the looks Zendaya, 27, has been serving, Storm has nothing but praise for the Disney Channel alum's recent repertoire of work, including costarring in Challengers alongside Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist.
"I've been waiting on pins and needles to see it," Storm said of the sports film, which centers around a tennis coach caught in between two rival players. "I'm so proud of her."
And though Zendaya has been booked and busy in between seasons of Euphoria, she's still making time for her boyfriend Tom Holland, who will be starring in a London theater production of Romeo & Juliet this May.
Sharing that she "couldn't be more proud" of the British actor, Zendaya told Vogue last month, "I'm going to try to see as many shows as I possibly can."
Challengers hits theaters April 26.
For more details on the love lives of Euphoria stars, keep reading.