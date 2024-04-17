Ariana Grande’s Grandma Marjorie “Nonna” Grande Just Broke This Record

Watch : Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & Entire ‘Wicked’ Cast Look Magical In First Official Photos

Ariana Grande's grandma just did an extraordinary thing.

Marjorie "Nonna" Grande, who was featured on the singer's song "Ordinary Things," made history as the oldest artist to have ever placed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

A few weeks after the track was released as a part of Ariana's Eternal Sunshine, Marjorie received a commemorative plaque on April 16 certifying her extraordinary accomplishment.

And Ariana couldn't be prouder. As she wrote on Instagram, "Celebrating the one and only, most beautiful Nonna who has now made history for being the senior most person to ever appear on the @billboard Hot100 we love and thank you."

The sweet message comes after Marjorie shared her own words of wisdom on her granddaughter's song.

"And as I told her, never go to bed without kissin' goodnight," Marjorie said during the tune's outro. "That's the worst thing to do."

She continued, "And if you can't, and if you don't feel comfortable doing it, you're in the wrong place. Get out."