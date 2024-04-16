Idaho Murder Case: Truth About Bryan Kohberger’s Social Media Stalking Allegations Revealed

Watch : Idaho Murders Case Update: Bryan Kohberger Plans to Call 400 Witnesses in Trial

Bryan Kohberger is off the hook for one allegation.

The 29-year-old, who has been accused of murdering four University of Idaho students back in November 2022, did not stalk one of the victims before their deaths, both the prosecution and defense agreed during an April 10 court hearing, according to the Idaho Statesman.

In fact, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said the allegation of him stalking one of the college students—Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20—was simply "false."

Lawyers on both sides also denied reports that Kohberger followed one of the victims on social media.

But while the stalking claims were laid to rest by both sides, prosecutors weren't in agreement with the defense's request to move the trial to a new location due to concerns over how media attention surrounding the case could affect potential jurors.

"The state is coming from a position of being practical and trying to use common sense here," Thompson told the court April 10, per the Idaho Statesman. "It seems the position of the defense is it is OK to risk tainting additional jurors in order to ascertain bias of other potential jurors, and I'm not sure that's the way this court should do business."