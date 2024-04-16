The Best Coachella Festival Fashion Trends You’ll Want To Recreate for Weekend Two

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Festival season is officially here, with Coachella being the first long-awaited music festival to kick off weekend one. The star-studded affair saw the return of many of our favorite A-listers taking the field in their absolute best festival fits, along with many more influencers and attendees marking this year's official Coachella fashion trends of the season.

With the festival being most commonly known as the place to show off the usual array of sequins, statement colors, sultry swimwear, and more expected festival fashion, this year, it seems we've deemed traditional festival dressing out, and declared more elevated and monochromatic looks in.

Instead of your typical bold colors, many attendees and celebs opted for a more neutral color palette instead, giving a nod to the quiet luxury trend. But Western fashion and beach-approved crochet and sheer pieces were still very much present, just styled in a more sophisticated manner. So, if you're ready to check out the best Coachella fashion trends we've spotted during weekend one, keep scrolling for our top fashion picks that might even inspire you to recreate them yourself for weekend two.