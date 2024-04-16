The Best Coachella Festival Fashion Trends You’ll Want To Recreate for Weekend Two

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Festival season is officially here, with Coachella being the first long-awaited music festival to kick off weekend one. The star-studded affair saw the return of many of our favorite A-listers taking the field in their absolute best festival fits, along with many more influencers and attendees marking this year's official Coachella fashion trends of the season.
With the festival being most commonly known as the place to show off the usual array of sequins, statement colors, sultry swimwear, and more expected festival fashion, this year, it seems we've deemed traditional festival dressing out, and declared more elevated and monochromatic looks in.
Instead of your typical bold colors, many attendees and celebs opted for a more neutral color palette instead, giving a nod to the quiet luxury trend. But Western fashion and beach-approved crochet and sheer pieces were still very much present, just styled in a more sophisticated manner. So, if you're ready to check out the best Coachella fashion trends we've spotted during weekend one, keep scrolling for our top fashion picks that might even inspire you to recreate them yourself for weekend two.
The Western Trend
B-Low The Belt Women's Bri Bri Belt
Upgrade your outfit effortlessly with the right belt—it makes all the difference. Turn a basic jeans-and-tee combo into a standout look by simply adding a silver double buckle belt like this one from Amazon.
Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Western Boots
Crafted from genuine leather with dramatically pointed toes and classic Western stitching, these Jeffrey Campbell boots are the ultimate statement piece, elevated by its metallic blue colorway and a chunky, stacked heel of just the right height for all-day wear.
The Sheer Trend
Agua Bendita x REVOLVE Axel Top
You may have noticed on weekend one that sheer styles were also in attendance, so make sure to snag this floral sheer button-up from Revolve stat. Pair it with a cute white bikini top and you're set for the next Coachella pool party.
Agua Bendita x REVOLVE Cyprus Maxi Skirt
Let's not forget its gorgeous matching maxi skirt that was even worn by a certain Riverdale celeb during weekend one. Trust us, you'll look so chic with this monochromatic cream fit.
The Crochet Trend
H&M Open-back Pointelle-knit Top
Crochet is back and it's here to stay. This pointelle-knit top features an open-back and flared sleeves for the perfect boho look.
H&M Ladder-stitch-look Knit Dress
Since you'll be dancing in the desert, stay chic and cool in this knit crochet dress from H&M. It comes in both a cream and taupe color and would pair perfectly over a black sultry bikini.
The Tassel Trend
Norma Kamali x REVOLVE Fringe Mini Skirt
While traditional festival trends like sequins may have not made an appearance this year, others like tassels and fringe were certainly present. We noticed it was just styled and elevated more sophisticatedly, less boho-inspired. Reach for this chic fringe mini skirt and pair it with a jaw-dropping cut-out black one-piece for a head-turning Coachella fit.
INKED by Dani Disco Cowgirl Temporary Tattoos
While you're putting together your tassel trend Coachella fit, make sure to add these adorable INKED by Dani disco cowgirl temporary tattoos for the perfect on-trend (skin) accessory. It comes with many Wild West-inspired tattoos to choose from—no commitment needed.
The Monochrome Trend
Mango Ribbed cotton-blend top
It seems this year many of our favorite celebs wore more simple looks to the long-waited music festival, while still keeping it comfy and sophisticated. So, even if you're running out of time, you can stay looking on-trend when wearing this classic ribbed-cotton blend top.
JW PEI Harlee Shoulder Bag
Even though you're keeping it classic and monochromatic this year, adding a statement bag (in the same colorway obvi) will instantly elevate any festival fit.
Headed to a music festival? You'll need to pack these 23 rave mom essentials so you and your squad can dance night away stress-free.