NBA Star Blake Griffin Announces Retirement

Blake Griffin is stepping off the court for good.

The former Boston Celtics player announced he is retiring from the NBA in a heartfelt message reflecting on his lengthy career.

"All of these experiences made my 14 years in the league truly unforgettable and I can't help but just feel thankful," Blake wrote in an April 16 statement shared to his social media accounts. "The game of basketball has given me so much in this life, and I wouldn't change a thing."

The 35-year-old began his professional career with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2009 after being picked first overall in the NBA draft after a star-making turn at the University of Oklahoma. However, after eight seasons in L.A., he was traded to the Detroit Pistons in 2018, ultimately playing for three seasons. Later in his career, he spent two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets before ending his career with the Celtics during the 2022-2023 season.