Charlize Theron's Daughter August Looks So Grown Up in Rare Public Appearance

Watch : Charlize Theron Makes a Splash in Rare Video With 2 Daughters

Charlize Theron had a bombshell night out with a special someone.

While attending Dior's pre-fall fashion show at the Brooklyn Museum April 15, Charlize's date was none other than her 8-year-old daughter August.

For their mother-daughter outing, August looked ever-so-stylish in a blue and white letterman jacket, a black purse and with her hair pulled back in black and purple braids. For her part, Charlize looked chic in a black long sleeve top, tan skirt and black sunglasses. She finished off her look with gold accessories—including a necklace that spelled out "Dior"—and her hair pulled back in a sleek bun.

August was all smiles as she posed for pictures alongside her mom, and as they walked hand in hand to their seats in the front row.

The occasion marked a rare public appearance for August—who Charlize adopted in 2015—though it would appear that a Dior fashion show is a family-favorite activity for the Monster actress and her girls. In September, Charlize brought her older daughter Jackson, 11, to Dior's "Ready To Wear Spring 2024" show in Paris.