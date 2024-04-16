Charlize Theron's Daughter August Looks So Grown Up in Rare Public Appearance

Charlize Theron had a bombshell night out with a special someone.
While attending Dior's pre-fall fashion show at the Brooklyn Museum April 15, Charlize's date was none other than her 8-year-old daughter August.
For their mother-daughter outing, August looked ever-so-stylish in a blue and white letterman jacket, a black purse and with her hair pulled back in black and purple braids. For her part, Charlize looked chic in a black long sleeve top, tan skirt and black sunglasses. She finished off her look with gold accessories—including a necklace that spelled out "Dior"—and her hair pulled back in a sleek bun.
August was all smiles as she posed for pictures alongside her mom, and as they walked hand in hand to their seats in the front row.
The occasion marked a rare public appearance for August—who Charlize adopted in 2015—though it would appear that a Dior fashion show is a family-favorite activity for the Monster actress and her girls. In September, Charlize brought her older daughter Jackson, 11, to Dior's "Ready To Wear Spring 2024" show in Paris.
Charlize once again treated her daughter to a front row experience, and Jackson dressed to impress in a red and navy plaid dress with a white collar and chunky white sandals.
Though August and Jackson's public appearances are rare, Charlize does give an occasional glimpse into life at home as a family of three.
In March, the Academy Award winner revealed she and her daughters were enjoying a vacation at the happiest place in the world: Disney World. She captioned the March 27 post, "Spring break mode activated."
And over the summer, Charlize celebrated her 48th birthday alongside her daughters—and Taylor Swift. For the milestone occasion, the Mad Max: Fury Road treated herself, August and Jackson to a stop on the Eras Tour.
At the time, Charlize shared an adorable video of the three dancing along to "Shake It Off." She captioned the August 8 post, "Thank you for the best birthday ever @taylorswift!!! We had such a great f--king time."