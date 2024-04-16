Chrissy Teigen Claps Back After Critic Says She Only Has Kids to "Stay Relevant"

Chrissy Teigen isn't afraid to add a little spice to the comments section.
After her husband John Legend posted an Instagram tribute in honor of daughter Luna's 8th birthday, a social media user accused the couple of "always trying to stay relevant by talking and keep on having kids"—adding that "no one cares."
However, Chrissy soon clapped back.
"Yes very bored and need attention," the cookbook author sarcastically replied on April 15, "and there is no other way in the world to get it than having kids."
Although, Chrissy's response may not surprise fans. After all, she's called out critics before.
And she's not afraid to playfully troll her family members, either. After reading John's post—in which he called Luna the "best daughter we could ask for," Chrissy wrote back, "Just read this to Esti."
Esti, of course, is the pair's 15-month-old daughter, whom they welcomed in January 2023 about two years after they lost their son Jack 20 weeks into pregnancy. Five months later, Chrissy and John added son Wren to their family via surrogate.
And the EGOT winner has shared how Luna and their son Miles, 5, have been adjusting to life with their new siblings.
"They're really taking to it well now," John told E! in November. "I think it's actually making them more mature and they're stepping up. They're becoming more independent now. It just took a little while, but now I feel like it's really been good for them."
In fact, Chrissy recently noted she'd be open to possibly expanding their family in the future—telling reporters, "As soon as Wren is walking I'm like, 'Ahhh, I want another!'"
