Chrissy Teigen Claps Back After Critic Says She Only Has Kids to "Stay Relevant"

Watch : See Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Extraordinary California Home

Chrissy Teigen isn't afraid to add a little spice to the comments section.

After her husband John Legend posted an Instagram tribute in honor of daughter Luna's 8th birthday, a social media user accused the couple of "always trying to stay relevant by talking and keep on having kids"—adding that "no one cares."

However, Chrissy soon clapped back.

"Yes very bored and need attention," the cookbook author sarcastically replied on April 15, "and there is no other way in the world to get it than having kids."

Although, Chrissy's response may not surprise fans. After all, she's called out critics before.

And she's not afraid to playfully troll her family members, either. After reading John's post—in which he called Luna the "best daughter we could ask for," Chrissy wrote back, "Just read this to Esti."

Esti, of course, is the pair's 15-month-old daughter, whom they welcomed in January 2023 about two years after they lost their son Jack 20 weeks into pregnancy. Five months later, Chrissy and John added son Wren to their family via surrogate.