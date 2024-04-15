Kristin Cavallari Shares Her Controversial Hot Take About Sunscreen

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Talks Age Gap with New Boyfriend

Kristin Cavallari isn't afraid to catch heat for her comments on SPF.

The Laguna Beach alum questioned the need for sunscreen use in January—but fans are just now getting wind of her hot take.

"I don't wear sunscreen," Kristin said on the Jan. 16 episode of her Let's Be Real podcast with guest Dr. Ryan Monahan,a holistic doctor, "and anytime I do an interview, I get a lot of s--t when I admit that I don't."

In response to Kristin's confession, Ryan offered his thoughts on the subject.

"It's a very controversial topic, which is so funny, 'cause it's the sun," he explained. "We've literally spent our whole existence as humans under the sun until the last, like, 100 years. And now [we] spend 93 percent of our lives indoors. The sun is life-giving and nourishing."

The holistic physician then suggested to "work up your base coat in the sun, [so] you can start to tolerate the sun instead of burning."