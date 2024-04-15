Kristin Cavallari Shares Her Controversial Hot Take About Sunscreen

Kristin Cavallari isn't afraid to catch heat for her comments on SPF.
The Laguna Beach alum questioned the need for sunscreen use in January—but fans are just now getting wind of her hot take.
"I don't wear sunscreen," Kristin said on the Jan. 16 episode of her Let's Be Real podcast with guest Dr. Ryan Monahan,a holistic doctor, "and anytime I do an interview, I get a lot of s--t when I admit that I don't."
In response to Kristin's confession, Ryan offered his thoughts on the subject.
"It's a very controversial topic, which is so funny, 'cause it's the sun," he explained. "We've literally spent our whole existence as humans under the sun until the last, like, 100 years. And now [we] spend 93 percent of our lives indoors. The sun is life-giving and nourishing."
The holistic physician then suggested to "work up your base coat in the sun, [so] you can start to tolerate the sun instead of burning."
When the Uncommon James founder asked if coconut oil could be used as sunscreen, Ryan responded, "I suppose you can." Although he clarified he doesn't do that, he recommended eating it because it contains anti-inflammatory properties.
It's important to note the American Cancer Society highly encourages people to wear sunscreen on a daily basis, especially as the age for developing skin cancer is 66.
"Cancer of the skin is by far the most common of all cancers in the United States," the organization stated on its site. "Consider sunscreen as one part of your skin cancer protection plan."
In response to Kristin and Ryan's conversation, board-certified dermatologist Andrea Suarez also pointed out the misinformation in their episode in an April 14 TikTok.
"What these wellness gurus will not tell is you is that our ancestors didn't get skin cancers because they were somehow immune to DNA damage from ultraviolet radiation," she said, "but rather, they died before the average age of onset of skin cancer."
She also explained that although having antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds in our diet can help the skin repair itself from sun damage, it shouldn't be replaced by sunscreen.
"This doesn't protect your skin from UV Rays," she shared. "This doesn't protect the cells of your skin against DNA damage. You want to be careful when it comes to taking antioxidant dietary supplements, there's not much research...for skin or skin cancer protective effect."
