Skai Jackson Reveals Where She Stands With Her Jessie Costars Today

Watch : Skai Jackson Vows to Keep 'Big Brother' Cameron Boyce's Name Alive

Skai Jackson is feeling nostalgic about her once quite happy family.

But now nine years after she wrapped her four-season stint on the Disney Channel's Jessie, "I feel like we're all living different types of lives," Skai told E! News in an exclusive interview. "A lot of us don't even live in the same state so it's hard to see each other. But they're doing so many amazing, great things that I'm really proud of them. We definitely check up on each other."

The 21-year-old actress suggested she would be open to "a little hour special check-in," when it came to a reunion with her costars. "That would always be fun, but maybe like five years from now."

Because the Liberty Kid alum holds only the fondest memories from her child acting days.

"For me, I had a great experience," she explained. "I got to learn a lot being in the industry at a young age, being able to have opportunities I feel like probably the average kid wouldn't be able to. My mom, she's always kept me humble. All my friends always keep me humble and that's really important. I feel like when you have that great support system, you cannot go wrong."