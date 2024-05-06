Fall In Love With These Must-See Couples Turning the 2024 Met Gala Into Date Night

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso Damon and more couples turned the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 6 into an evening of romance.

By Olivia Evans May 06, 2024 10:48 PMTags
Watch: The 2024 Met Gala Co-Chairs Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Few date nights could come close to the 2024 Met Gala

And the stars are already turning one of fashion's biggest nights into a romantic opportunity as they show up for the May 6 affair arm-in-arm. So far, Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso Damon have already appeared loved-up on the carpet, as well as Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin—who wore a Wickedly-inspired coordinated couples look. 

While cochairs Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny flew solo, Chris Hemsworth turned up with wife of 14 years Elsa Pataky and turned the red carpet into lover's lane while perfectly balancing the theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion"—which asks for a dress code of "the garden of time"—with an enchanting Disney-inspired look. 

Meanwhile, James Corden allowed his wife, Julia Carey, to be his best accessory, telling Ross Mathews for Live from E! Met Gala, "She looks incredible, right?

While this year's gala appears to have tons of couples hiking up the steps, the First Monday in May has proven to be a setting for some iconic flirty moments in the past. For one, Nick Jonas and now-wife Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet together as guests of Ralph Lauren in 2017 more than one year before they confirmed their romance.

Just the same, many couples have graced the MET for nothing more than a Vogue moment—from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who have attended the gala together in 2014, 2017 and 2022 together, to the red carpet rarities Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

John Shearer/WireImage

In fact, the couple—who share sons RZA, 22 months, and Riot, 9 months—haven't hit a step-and-repeat together since last year's Met Ball, before Riot was even born, so it just might be the most opportune time for a parents' night out. 

Read on to see every pair who has hit the Costume Institute benefit so far.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban 

Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall

Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dove Cameron and Damiano David 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jeremy Strong and Emma Wall 

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble 

John Shearer/WireImage

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes 

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

James Corden and Julia Carey 

John Shearer/WireImage

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso Damon

John Shearer/WireImage

Francesco Carrozzini and Bee Carrozzini

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin 

John Shearer/WireImage

Leonardo MAria Del Vecchio and Jessica Serfaty 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Steve Newhouse and Gina Sanders 

