Fall In Love With These Must-See Couples Turning the 2024 Met Gala Into Date Night

Watch : The 2024 Met Gala Co-Chairs Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Few date nights could come close to the 2024 Met Gala.

And the stars are already turning one of fashion's biggest nights into a romantic opportunity as they show up for the May 6 affair arm-in-arm. So far, Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso Damon have already appeared loved-up on the carpet, as well as Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin—who wore a Wickedly-inspired coordinated couples look.

While cochairs Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny flew solo, Chris Hemsworth turned up with wife of 14 years Elsa Pataky and turned the red carpet into lover's lane while perfectly balancing the theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion"—which asks for a dress code of "the garden of time"—with an enchanting Disney-inspired look.

Meanwhile, James Corden allowed his wife, Julia Carey, to be his best accessory, telling Ross Mathews for Live from E! Met Gala, "She looks incredible, right?