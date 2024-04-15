Love Is Blind's Chelsea Responds After Megan Fox Defends Her Against Criticism

Watch : Love Is Blind's Chelsea Responds to Megan Fox Defending Her Against Criticism

Chelsea Blackwell is on her way to her best life.

After Megan Fox defended the Love is Blind star amid criticism for her lookalike comments on the Netflix reality show, Chelsea proved she's on the high road.

"Life is unreal," she wrote in an April 15 TikTok, before tacking on a list of great things about her life right now, "It's spring, I just moved into my dream apartment, I'm happy and healthy, Megan Fox knows who I am."

And the 31-year-old added in her video's caption, "I knew everything would be okay."

Chelsea's video comes days after Megan showed support for the reality star who received backlash after saying she'd been told she looks like the Jennifer's Body alum.

"A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, 'You kind of look like Megan Fox,'" Megan told E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes at Revolve Festival April 13. "So I believe she's telling the truth and I hope she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn't steal it from her."