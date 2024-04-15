Love Is Blind's Chelsea Responds After Megan Fox Defends Her Against Criticism

Chelsea Blackwell is on her way to her best life.
After Megan Fox defended the Love is Blind star amid criticism for her lookalike comments on the Netflix reality show, Chelsea proved she's on the high road.
"Life is unreal," she wrote in an April 15 TikTok, before tacking on a list of great things about her life right now, "It's spring, I just moved into my dream apartment, I'm happy and healthy, Megan Fox knows who I am."
And the 31-year-old added in her video's caption, "I knew everything would be okay."
Chelsea's video comes days after Megan showed support for the reality star who received backlash after saying she'd been told she looks like the Jennifer's Body alum.
"A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, 'You kind of look like Megan Fox,'" Megan told E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes at Revolve Festival April 13. "So I believe she's telling the truth and I hope she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn't steal it from her."
And Megan—who also spoke to her own public scrutiny—revealed that while she hasn't seen Love is Blind, the drama amid Chelsea's comment made it to her quickly.
"I've never had more people text me about something," she continued. "I've had a lot of people text me and stop me. Even other celebrities at Oscars parties were like, ‘Do you watch Love is Blind?' And I was like, 'No, but I know what you're talking about.'"
Chelsea caused an uproar online during season six of the dating show, which premiered in February, after telling love interest Jimmy Presnell that Megan was her celebrity dopplegänger during a date in the pods.
The Internet and Jimmy—to whom she was engaged before breaking up before the weddings—rebutted her claims with memes and criticism, later prompting Chelsea to take to Instagram, writing, "Truly humbled by the Internet."
She later admitted that she even slipped into Megan's DMs on the app to apologize for her comment. And while Megan didn't speak to her message from Chelsea, it's evident no apology was necessary for the way the Transformers star had her back.
"I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied," Megan added. "I don't think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard."
While ultimately, Chelsea walked away from Love Is Blind single, others have made it down the aisle. Read on to see who from the reality dating franchise is still together.