Pregnant Jenna Dewan Seeking Millions From Ex Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Income

Watch : Channing Tatum Calls Divorce From Jenna Dewan "Terrifying"

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's divorce continues to unfold.

Nearly six years after the Step Up alums—who share 10-year-old daughter Everly—confirmed their breakup, they are still working through their divorce proceedings, as Jenna seeks a share of Channing's earnings from the Magic Mike franchise.

In documents obtained by NBC News, Jenna's lawyers argue that "intellectual property" from Channing's Magic Mike appearances has grown into a "multi-million cultural phenomenon," and, because the original film and its first sequel came out during their marriage, it should be considered "community in character."

"During the parties' marriage, Channing, an actor and producer got his big break with the motion picture Magic Mike," the documents, filed April 10, read. "which along with the underlying intellectual property, was developed and co-financed by Channing during marriage with community effort and marital funds."

The Magic Mike franchise, which released its first film in 2012, second in 2015, and third in 2023, was created by Steven Soderbergh—who directed the first and last installments—and is loosely based on Channing's experiences as a male stripper in Tampa in his late teens.