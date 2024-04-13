Robert Pattinson Supports Suki Waterhouse at Coachella Weeks After They Welcomed Their First Baby

Watch : Suki Waterhouse Reveals the Sex of Her Baby at 2024 Coachella

Robert Pattinson is one proud boyfriend.

The Twilight alum was spotted with partner Suki Waterhouse at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival after the Daisy Jones & The Six actress performed a set and revealed to the audience that the pair's newborn baby is a girl.

The two were spotted walking together on the festival grounds in Indio, Calif. Robert, 37, wore a yellow printed T-shirt, under a light gray hoodie and black jacket, paired with black jeans, rust Adidas sneakers and a black baseball cap. Suki, 32, sported her stage outfit, a light gray mini dress worn under a fuzzy white jacket, paired with black tights and yellow and blue Adidas sneakers.

The singer gave birth several weeks ago and shared the first photo of her and Robert's daughter April 4, writing on Instagram, "Welcome to the world angel."

Onstage at Coachella, Suki told the audience, "I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down. I love amazing ladies and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."