Robert Pattinson Supports Suki Waterhouse at Coachella Weeks After They Welcomed Their First Baby

Robert Pattinson joined partner Suki Waterhouse at Coachella 2024, where she performed a set, several weeks after she gave birth to their first child.

Watch: Suki Waterhouse Reveals the Sex of Her Baby at 2024 Coachella 

Robert Pattinson is one proud boyfriend.

The Twilight alum was spotted with partner Suki Waterhouse at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival after the Daisy Jones & The Six actress performed a set and revealed to the audience that the pair's newborn baby is a girl.

The two were spotted walking together on the festival grounds in Indio, Calif. Robert, 37, wore a yellow printed T-shirt, under a light gray hoodie and black jacket, paired with black jeans, rust Adidas sneakers and a black baseball cap. Suki, 32, sported her stage outfit, a light gray mini dress worn under a fuzzy white jacket, paired with black tights and yellow and blue Adidas sneakers.

The singer gave birth several weeks ago and shared the first photo of her and Robert's daughter April 4, writing on Instagram, "Welcome to the world angel."

Onstage at Coachella, Suki told the audience, "I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down. I love amazing ladies and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."

photos
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse: Romance Rewind

Suki, who has been in a relationship with Robert since 2018, also recently spoke about her postpartum journey. "The fourth trimester has been…humbling!" she wrote on Instagram April 8, alongside a mirror selfie. "The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones!"

She added, "I'm proud of everything my body has achieved, and proud of the kindness and grace I've given myself during this recovery period."

Read on to see Suki, Rob and more celebs at Coachella 2024:

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Romance Rumors

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson first sparked relationship speculation in July 2018, when they were photographed on a PDA-filled date night in London.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

In Dec. 2022, the private pair made their relationship red carpet official at Dior's fashion show in Egypt...

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Look of Love

...where they couldn't help but show off their love.

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Met Gala Moment

The Daisy Jones actress and the Twilight alum turned the 2023 Met Gala into a date night on the first Monday in May.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Camera Ready

The couple attended GO Campaign's 17th annual GO Gala at Citizen News in Hollywood on Oct. 21.

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Movie Night

About two weeks after Suki confirmed her pregnancy, she and Rob went to the Poor Things premiere in New York. And they weren't the only stars there as Taylor Swift was also at the event.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Strike a Pose

In February 2023, Suki shared rare insight into her relationship with Rob. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told The Sunday Times. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Supporting Each Other

"Rob definitely isn't getting advice from me about acting," Suki shared with The Sunday Times, "but of course I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa."

Instagram

Baby Joy

The singer introduced the couple's baby on Instagram April 4, writing, "welcome to the world angel."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

