Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Share a Sweet Moment at Coachella 2024

Watch : Hailey Bieber Shares Intimate Photo of Justin Bieber Amid Divorce Rumors

The Biebers take Coachella!

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were spotted sharing a sweet moment at the 2024 music festival in Indio, Calif. on its opening day. While watching Lana Del Rey perform her headlining set, the "STAY" singer stood behind his wife, who wore a black hoodie and glasses, and gently rubbed her head before laying a tender kiss in her forehead, as seen in a video posted on Rolling Stone's TikTok account.

Earlier that day, the Rhode Skin founder, 27, was spotted in nearby Palm Springs at the Revolve Festival's VIP Pool Party. One of her friends, surfer Kelia Moniz, posted a video of the two enjoying an ice cream treat. Hailey wore a green pinstriped T-shirt, white lace-trimmed shorts, white socks and black Mary Janes. The model, who recently debuted a shorter, lighter hairstyle, wore her hair pulled back.

Hailey and Justin, who has performed himself at Coachella in the past, were spotted in the area more than a month after her father, Stephen Baldwin, fueled concern about the couple, who have often been the subject of breakup rumors.