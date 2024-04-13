Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Share a Sweet Moment at Coachella 2024

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were spotted together watching Lana Del Rey perform her headlining set at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The Biebers take Coachella!

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were spotted sharing a sweet moment at the 2024 music festival in Indio, Calif. on its opening day. While watching Lana Del Rey perform her headlining set, the "STAY" singer stood behind his wife, who wore a black hoodie and glasses, and gently rubbed her head before laying a tender kiss in her forehead, as seen in a video posted on Rolling Stone's TikTok account.

Earlier that day, the Rhode Skin founder, 27, was spotted in nearby Palm Springs at the Revolve Festival's VIP Pool Party. One of her friends, surfer Kelia Moniz, posted a video of the two enjoying an ice cream treat. Hailey wore a green pinstriped T-shirt, white lace-trimmed shorts, white socks and black Mary Janes. The model, who recently debuted a shorter, lighter hairstyle, wore her hair pulled back.

Hailey and Justin, who has performed himself at Coachella in the past, were spotted in the area more than a month after her father, Stephen Baldwin, fueled concern about the couple, who have often been the subject of breakup rumors.

The actor reposted Victor Marx's Instagram video that read, "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them, to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face."

Days later, Hailey appeared to respond to the speculation by sharing a tribute to Justin on his 30th birthday. "Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you," she wrote on her Instagram March 1. "Love of my life, for life."

Then on March 5, she wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on Tik Tok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air…Come from the land of delusion…So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false. xx sorry to spoil it."

In addition to Hailey and Justin, a slew of other celebs have been spotted partying at the Coachella festival and nearby events. Keep scrolling to see photos of them: 

Megan Fox

At the Nylon House event.

Charli D'Amelio

At the CELSIUS Cosmic Desert event.

Saweetie

At the Paper Playground party presented by True Religion and E11even.

Becky G

At the NYLON House event.

Billie Eilish

During Weekend 1 of the Coachella Festival.

Justin Bieber

During Weekend 1 of the festival.

Hailey Bieber

At the Revolve Festival.

Alabama Barker

At the Nylon House event.

Landon Barker

At the Nylon House event.

Sabrina Carpenter

On the Coachella stage.

Barry Keoghan

Leaving Sabrina Carpenter's show on Weekend 1.

Ariana Madix

At the Nylon House event.

Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson

After Suki's Weekend 1 performance on the Gobi stage.

Kendall Jenner

In a TOVE dress, The Row bag and Harlow sandals at the FWRD welcome reception.

Taylor Zakhar Perez

At the Aperol Terrazza.

Shakira

Performing with Bizarrap on the Sahara Stage.

Emma Roberts

At the Celsius Cosmic Desert event.

Alessandra Ambrosio

At the Celsius Cosmic Desert event.

Peyton List

At the NYLON House event.

Katie Thurston

At the Celsius Cosmic Desert event.

Tom Schwartz

At the Gallery Desert House presented by Patrón.

Alix Earle

In a Fendi dress at the Flaunt Foreplay party.

Tinashe

On the Mojave stage.

Teala Dunn

At the Fanfix Festival Dinner in the Desert in partnership with TELT, sponsored by Lunasia, KINO Studios and about-face.

Simu Liu

At the NYLON House event.

