Saddle Up to See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Date at Polo Match in Florida

Meghan Markle doesn't horse around when it comes to supporting Prince Harry.
In fact, the Duchess of Sussex was her husband's biggest cheerleader when he took part in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge at Wellington, Fla., on April 12.
Clad in a white halter dress with reminiscent of her 2018 wedding reception dress by Stella McCartney, Meghan was right by his side as he prepared to saddle up for the charity match. After Harry donned on his polo uniform, the Suits alum—who shares kids Archie Harrison, 4, and Lilibet "Lili" Diana, 2, with the Duke of Sussex—was seen sweetly giving him a pep talk while walking out onto the polo field.
After Harry's team defeated the Grand Champions in a 3-1 game, Meghan joined him at the winner's circle, where the two shared a kiss.
But she wasn't the only one rooting for Harry that day: Their close friend Serena Williams was also in attendance. At one point during the fundraiser, the tennis superstar was seen exchanging hugs with Meghan and Harry.
The polo match was held to benefit Sentebale, the charity Harry cofounded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 to help African children affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS.
And polo is a sport close to Harry's heart. In addition to having played it with his dad King Charles III and brother Prince William, the Duke of Sussex is currently producing a Netflix series about the world of professional polo.
The show is one of two projects he and Meghan's Archewell Productions has with the streamer as part of their 2020 deal, according to Deadline. The second series reportedly in the works will follow Meghan as she celebrates the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship.
Of course, the royal couple are no strangers to Netflix, having released their Harry & Meghan docuseries on the platform in 2022.
"I'm not going to say that it's comfortable," Meghan previously said of making the documentary. "But when you feel like people haven't gotten any sense of who you are for so long, it's really nice to just be able to have the opportunity to let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what's happened and also who we are."
