Saddle Up to See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Date at Polo Match in Florida

Meghan Markle doesn't horse around when it comes to supporting Prince Harry.

In fact, the Duchess of Sussex was her husband's biggest cheerleader when he took part in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge at Wellington, Fla., on April 12.

Clad in a white halter dress with reminiscent of her 2018 wedding reception dress by Stella McCartney, Meghan was right by his side as he prepared to saddle up for the charity match. After Harry donned on his polo uniform, the Suits alum—who shares kids Archie Harrison, 4, and Lilibet "Lili" Diana, 2, with the Duke of Sussex—was seen sweetly giving him a pep talk while walking out onto the polo field.

After Harry's team defeated the Grand Champions in a 3-1 game, Meghan joined him at the winner's circle, where the two shared a kiss.

But she wasn't the only one rooting for Harry that day: Their close friend Serena Williams was also in attendance. At one point during the fundraiser, the tennis superstar was seen exchanging hugs with Meghan and Harry.