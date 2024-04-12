Wynonna Judd's Daughter Grace Kelley Charged With Soliciting Prostitution

Watch : How Wynonna Judd Is Keeping Naomi Judd's Memory Alive

Wynonna Judd's daughter Grace Kelley has a new charge against her.

Grace, who was arrested on April 5 in Alabama for indecent exposure and obstructing government operations, has also been charged with soliciting prostitution, according to updated records viewed by E! News from the Elmore County Sheriff's Department.

The 27-year-old allegedly held up a sign that read "Ride for a Ride," local police chief P.K. Johnson said in an interview with The Daily Mail.

"She was not appropriately dressed," he continued. "She didn't have the things covered that needed to be covered. And she was holding the 'Ride for a Ride' sign while she was in that state and with drivers going by, displaying herself."

The police chief added that "she was argumentative and refused to cooperate in any way with officers."

Grace—who is mother to a young daughter—has her first court date April 25, according to sheriff records.