Wynonna Judd's Daughter Grace Kelley Charged With Soliciting Prostitution

Wynonna Judd's daughter Grace Kelley has a new charge against her.
Grace, who was arrested on April 5 in Alabama for indecent exposure and obstructing government operations, has also been charged with soliciting prostitution, according to updated records viewed by E! News from the Elmore County Sheriff's Department.
The 27-year-old allegedly held up a sign that read "Ride for a Ride," local police chief P.K. Johnson said in an interview with The Daily Mail.
"She was not appropriately dressed," he continued. "She didn't have the things covered that needed to be covered. And she was holding the 'Ride for a Ride' sign while she was in that state and with drivers going by, displaying herself."
The police chief added that "she was argumentative and refused to cooperate in any way with officers."
Grace—who is mother to a young daughter—has her first court date April 25, according to sheriff records.
Grace was originally booked April 5 after allegedly exposing her breasts and lower body at a busy intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14 in Millbrook, Ala., according to charging documents obtained by AL.com.
Grace does not have a lawyer on file who E! News could contact to speak on her behalf.
She and brother Elijah Judd, 29, are the only children of country icon Wynonna and ex-husband Arch Kelley III. The couple was married for two years before divorcing in 1998.
While Wynonna has not spoken out about her daughter's current legal troubles, she has been candid about their relationship in the past, noting that Grace isn't afraid to speak her mind.
"Gracie will be the first one to say, ‘Mom, that's not exactly how it happened,'" she told People in 2022. "It's not about judgment, it's just about calling me out when I get too big for my britches, as they say. And Gracie's the one that does it."
The Judds singer has also previously reflected on her daughter's strength, adding that Grace is likely "the strongest Judd woman in our 'herstory,'"
"She's healthier than I was at 23," she said on The Pursuit! with John Rich in February 2020. "How she got there—I would not go that way, but I was also sequestered. I was on a bus with my mother. Kind of hard to get in trouble. So that could have been me, John, if I didn't have music."