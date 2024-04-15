Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Shares How She's Overcoming Her Body Struggles

Watch : Michaela Jae Rodriguez - 2021 Emmys E! Glambot

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez has an important lesson on body image.

"I'm human—I have insecurities, judging myself on my body," the Pose alum told E! News in an exclusive interview. "You know, a lot of trans women go through that. Women in general go through it."

However, she was inspired to reflect on her body struggles and re-frame her mindset after hearing Halle Bailey's heartfelt speech at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards last month.

"Halle mentioned something that really spoke true to me," Michaela explained, "She said, 'I learned what it's like in this space to know how to hold agency over my body, because I don't owe anyone anything when it comes to my body, especially the rights of my body now being a mother.' I took that, and put it to myself."

The 33-year-old continued, "I'm not a mother yet, but I know that I have a strengthened guard over my body and no one else does."